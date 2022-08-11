ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston.

According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in both eastbound and westbound lanes from FM 356 to the Lake Livingston Causeway Bridge. Barricades will be in place and TxDOT will monitor the closure.

The closure and work will be done in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Onalaska Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department, and HazMat crews.

“We are expecting crane operations to begin at about 2 a.m.,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT Public Information Officer. “Motorists are urged to stay alert for this full closure, obey all traffic control and stay alert for moving equipment and workers near the bridge. As soon as the aircraft is removed and secured from the water, US 190 will be open for travel. We expect that to happen at about 4 am.”

For updates and closures statewide, visit drivetexas.org . For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.

