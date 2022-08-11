Read full article on original website
Cayuga Community Health to Celebrate 25th Anniversary at Falcon Park
Falcon Park in Auburn will be the site of a unique doubleheader this weekend but it won’t be the traditional baseball doubleheader you would expect. The Cayuga Community Health Network will celebrate its 25th anniversary with two separate events on Saturday. A free, family-oriented celebration that will include food trucks, raffle baskets, family entertainment, and more will be held from 1 until 3:30 p.m. at the ballpark.
800 Pounds of Butter Arrive at State Fair for Sculpture
What do you do with 800 pounds of butter? You make a sculpture out of it, of course. 800 pounds of butter from Batavia and Western New York dairy farmers have arrived at the State Fairgrounds and work has started on the famed butter sculpture that will be unveiled next Tuesday.
Pines of Perinton names 1st community coordinator, renovates after scandal
My role as a community coordinator is to be a voice and a resource to the residents of the Pines of Perinton,” Thompson said.
Former Red Jacket Principal Award the Liberty Medal
The heroic actions of a high school principal were recognized Monday with the Liberty Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the New York State Senate. Former Red Jacket High School principal Mark Bracy was presented with the Medal by State Senator Pam Helming in a ceremony held at the Shortsville American Legion.
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Zugibe Vineyards Hosts Geneva Chamber’s August BAH Mixer
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its August Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Zugibe Vineyards on August 10th. About 25 Chamber members and partners attended the event which included wine tastings, and grounds tours, featuring the stunning lake and vineyard views of the property, located at 4248 East Lake Road in Geneva.
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Waterloo Residents Get First Look At New Mascot
Waterloo residents got their first look at the school’s new tiger mascot over the weekend when the school calendars arrived in the mail. The Finger Lakes Times reports the new mascot logos were designed by ImageX Graphics of Waterloo. The new images will be copyrighted by the school district and used in schools, for wall murals, and yard signs to promote the new name.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 Celebrates 50th Reunion
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion, today. Classmates came together to share hugs, laughs, and memories. This class is unique because of their ability to keep close bonds with one another and, due to the fact, that they all survived the devastating flood of 1972, that demolished their town.
westsidenewsny.com
Trolley rides at transportation museum
The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
City of Geneva Seeking Ward 1 & 2 Supervisor Applicants
The City of Geneva is seeking applicants to fill the Supervisor position representing Wards One and Two following last week’s announcement that Dom Vedora is resigning on September 1st. Anyone interested can send a letter of intent and resume to the City Clerk Lori Guinan at 47 Castle, Geneva,...
visitrochester.com
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester
Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday
We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
Elmira-Corning Regional Airport Awarded Funds to Improve Safety
More federal dollars are headed to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport. More than 1.5-MILLION dollars have been earmarked to reconstruct a taxiway at the airport, while another 866-THOUSAND dollars will be used to improve and rehabilitate the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building on the airport’s grounds. The funding was allocated...
