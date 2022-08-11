ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
Popculture

Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?

There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey was victim of a robbery at her $5M Atlanta mansion

It seems Mariah Carey was the victim of a robbery. The iconic singer was on vacation in Europe last month with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, when the burglars entered her mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.The break-in was then confirmed by the authorities,...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Idol#United States#Abc
FanSided

Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)

Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Avery Dixon Reacts To Being Compared to Carrie Underwood

Avery Dixon, one of the first two America’s Got Talent finalists, acknowledged that his confidence has soared this summer as he competes on the talent show. AGT judge Simon Cowell took note of Dixon’s performance and stage presence this week and compared him to one of the biggest entertainers in the world — country music star Carrie Underwood. Coincidentally, Cowell was a judge on American Idol when Underwood won the title in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
CELEBRITIES
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy