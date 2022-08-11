Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Nation’s oldest grassroots fundraiser celebrates 100 years of helping kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital
(Good Things Utah) Pennies by the Inch – the nation’s oldest grassroots fundraiser – is celebrating a century of helping patients in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Pennies by the Inch has endeared generations of children to Primary Children’s Hospital and created lifelong stewards of...
ABC 4
Unique souvenirs from Utah
Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
ABC 4
Snowbird celebrating 50 years of festive Oktoberfest
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Snowbird is celebrating a significant milestone anniversary for one of it’s most beloved annual events – Oktoberfest. Snowbird’s 2022 Oktoberfest marks 50 years of the fall harvest celebration with German-themed entertainment now thru October 16th. Oktoberfest runs on weekends and holidays during that time.
ABC 4
Did you hear that loud ‘boom’ Saturday morning?
On Good Things Utah this morning – A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.
Comments / 0