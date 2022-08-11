ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Southington man accused of exposing himself to 3-year-old

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEjrM_0hDpsCTy00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a Southington man after reports that he exposed himself to a 3-year-old boy.

Daniel Nezbeth, Sr., 75, has been charged with public indecency, according to court records.

1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA

Warren police were called out to the 2700 block of Parkman Rd., NW Monday around 10 p.m. for the allegations. The report gave no further details.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Southington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy