Southington man accused of exposing himself to 3-year-old
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a Southington man after reports that he exposed himself to a 3-year-old boy.
Daniel Nezbeth, Sr., 75, has been charged with public indecency, according to court records.1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA
Warren police were called out to the 2700 block of Parkman Rd., NW Monday around 10 p.m. for the allegations. The report gave no further details.
As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
