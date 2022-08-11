ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Unique souvenirs from Utah

Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels

UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
UTAH STATE
Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
Lt. Governor gives an update on where Utah is at

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah. Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah. Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices. Efforts to...
UTAH STATE
New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video

NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
UTAH STATE
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words

When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
UTAH STATE
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
WYOMING STATE
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
UTAH STATE
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?

SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
Some Utah areas see slight drop in drought levels

SALT LAKE CITY — A drought update from the Utah Division of Water Resources offers a glimpse of good news for Utah. Division spokesman Michael Sanchez says you can thank a good monsoonal season for a slight drop in the percentage of the state that is in extreme drought or worse.
UTAH STATE
Local animal shelter supporting pets in need

Stan Stensrud, Co-Founder and Board Member at Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, joined us on the show today to share the mission of Ruff Haven. This shelter works to keep pets with their people during extreme hardship, such as domestic violence, hospitalization, and addiction. Ruff Haven has a boarding facility and a foster program available. They also offer free pet vaccination clinics in some of Utah’s most underserved communities.
UTAH STATE
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)

Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of ​​the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

