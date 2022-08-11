Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Unique souvenirs from Utah
Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels
UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games
UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
ABC 4
Lt. Governor gives an update on where Utah is at
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah. Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah. Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices. Efforts to...
Gephardt Daily
New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video
NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words
When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
KSLTV
After loud boom across Utah, here’s why you should check your yard for treasure
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah astronomer says it’s possible that the meteor that streaked over Utah on Saturday exploded and scattered. If you can find any of the space rock, it can be extremely valuable. “Some of them are more expensive than gold,” said Patrick Wiggins, a...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
cowboystatedaily.com
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
ksl.com
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?
SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
kslnewsradio.com
Some Utah areas see slight drop in drought levels
SALT LAKE CITY — A drought update from the Utah Division of Water Resources offers a glimpse of good news for Utah. Division spokesman Michael Sanchez says you can thank a good monsoonal season for a slight drop in the percentage of the state that is in extreme drought or worse.
ABC 4
Local animal shelter supporting pets in need
Stan Stensrud, Co-Founder and Board Member at Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, joined us on the show today to share the mission of Ruff Haven. This shelter works to keep pets with their people during extreme hardship, such as domestic violence, hospitalization, and addiction. Ruff Haven has a boarding facility and a foster program available. They also offer free pet vaccination clinics in some of Utah’s most underserved communities.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
