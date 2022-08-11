ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact News: Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For Impact, Match For This Week’s Before The Impact

– Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong is now working for Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWINsider reports that Armstrong, the SMW and WCW alumni who was with WWE from 2006 through 2010, started with the company over the weekend as both a referee and a producer. Armstrong officiated the Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim Knockouts Championship match at Impact Emergence.
Rey Mysterio Reveals He Kept Some of CM Punk’s Hair

– During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio discussed his 2010 feud with CM Punk, culminating a Straighe Edge Society Pledge vs. Hair match at Over the Limite 2010. According to Mysterio, he kept some of CM Punk’s hair that got shaved off after Mysterio won the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
AEW Talent Will Reportedly Work Next Year’s NJPW Tokyo Dome event

– It looks like AEW talent will be stepping through the Forbidden Door once again early next year. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans for AEW wrestlers to work next year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) event at the Tokyo Dome. NJPW...
Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match Set for NWA 74

– NWA has announced another new matchup for the NWA 74 pay-per-view event. In a Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match, The Miserably Faithful will face The Ill Begotten. NWA 74 takes place over two nights on August 27-28. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.15.22

Daddy’s home! Sorry for my absence; I’m sure you all missed me! Truth is, I like to keep you guys on your toes. Cant have Tony every week for over ten years. Gotta keep this relationship strong and full of surprises! Then again, I could just be creating a level of abandonment issues for all of you.
WWE To Report Q2 2022 Earnings Tomorrow

WWE will report their second quarter 2022 earnings tomorrow. The company announced om Monday that the Q2 earnings report will release tomorrow, with the quarterly conference call set to be held at 8:30 AM ET. The company announced last week that the report and call would be delayed a bit...
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October

New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
TV Ratings: Roswell and In the Dark Hit Season Highs in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico drew 514,000 total viewers — up 29 percent to mark a (final-)season high — while steady in the demo with a 0.1 rating. Lead-out In the Dark similarly hit a (final-)season high in audience (with 335,000 viewers) while also ticking up in the demo week-to-week to a rrrrrobust 0.1 rating. ABC’s The Bachelorette (3 mil/0.7) dipped but still dominated Monday in the demo; lead-out Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.4) somehow ticked up. CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS tied for the night’s largest audience, each drawing 3.1 million viewers. NBC’s American Ninja...
TV SERIES
Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion. Booker said:...
WWE NXT Heatwave Preview: Breakker vs. McDonagh, Three Title Matches Scheduled

– WWE presents the NXT Heatwave special tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Bron Breakker defending the WWE NXT Championship against JD McDonagh in the main event, plus two other title matches. WWE NXT Heatwave will be broadcast live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the...
Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series

Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night. In addition, if the series goes to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
