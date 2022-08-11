Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Can Steelers rookie George Pickens make immediate impact?
Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has captivated a lot of attention for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh kicked off its preseason Saturday night with a 32-25 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Although quarterback Kenny Pickett's NFL debut and game-winning drive stole the show, Pickens had quite the showing himself. Pickens finished...
FOX Sports
How Jerry Jones' Cowboys became Al Davis' Raiders end days | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a Super Bowl run, their first since the Troy Aikman-Michael Irvin-Emmitt Smith era. However, they continue to fall up short each year, which raises the question on when it will happen and how he compares to formerly-Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. Colin Cowherd compares the two owners and explains why Cowboys fans will, once again, be disappointed with no Super Bowl win.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson sets extension talks deadline with Ravens | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Lamar Jackson is close to getting that big check. Or is he? He recently told reporters after Saturday's practice that he will cut off contract talks by the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. Lamar said that quote: 'We're coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season.' Lamar entered training camp with 10 pounds of additional muscle mass on him and is seeking above Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal. Joy Taylor explains why she approves Lamar giving the Ravens a contract deadline.
FOX Sports
Why Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill doesn’t mind when Mike McDaniel calls him out
When the Miami Dolphins file into their meeting room during training camp, most of them hope new head coach Mike McDaniel makes no mention of them. They hope they do not appear on the screen as McDaniel explains what not to do. But receiver Tyreek Hill is different. "I want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unranked LSU eyes quick rebuild under ex-Irish coach Kelly
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Brian Kelly enters the first season of his 10-year contract facing the type of rebuilding project the unranked Tigers haven’t seen in decades. The last time LSU entered a season outside the AP Top 25 was the late summer of 2000 — when the Tigers had a new coach named Nick Saban. LSU wound up going 8-4 that season, a sharp improvement from 3-8 in 1999. By the end of the 2003 season, The Tigers were celebrating the second national championship in program history. LSU has since won national titles in 2007 under Les Miles, who took over after Saban left for the NFL in 2005, and in 2019 under Ed Orgeron, who took over when Miles was fired in 2016.
FOX Sports
LSU QB Myles Brennan ends college career before 6th season
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.
FOX Sports
What Cowboys learned from flag-filled night in Denver
DENVER — So, you're an upstanding member of society with better things to do on a Saturday night than watch the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener. That's hopefully the case, anyway. Never fear. Having braved the tedium of a rainy, sloppy game against the Denver Broncos, here are the things...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes says he values legacy over money | THE HERD
Patrick Mahomes talked to Peter King about how he values his legacy more than money during the Kansas City Chiefs' practice. Colin Cowherd praises Mahomes for his approach and breaks down the key to winning: continuity.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Should Cowboys take a chance on Antonio Brown? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Antonio Brown tells TMZ Sports he has interest in the Dallas Cowboys ... saying this week, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" Dave Helman explains why the Cowboys taking a chance on AB is not ideal.
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start Kenny Pickett over Mitchell Trubisky?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback competition. Its three candidates to start under center are Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. All three quarterbacks had their moments in the team's Week 1 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Trubisky finished with 63 passing yards and one touchdown...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett focused on partnership
The Denver Broncos are entering their inaugural campaign with quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos acquired Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris during the offseason. Wilson spent the previous 10 seasons in Seattle, where he beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.
FOX Sports
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener Saturday. The game was the first for Chicago's Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
San Francisco 49ers racing to speed up Trey Lance's development
Longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley calls it a race for maturity. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and coach Kyle Shanahan are immersed in the process of speeding up the second-year quarterback's development by giving him as many reps as possible at training camp. The Niners are rushing with the hope that Lance will be in control of the offense by Week 1 of the regular season.
FOX Sports
Do Green Bay Packers have identity crisis under Matt LaFleur?
The Green Bay Packers are entering their fourth season under Matt LaFleur. And while the Pack has won the NFC North in each of LaFleur's three seasons as head coach, they have failed to win the NFC, losing in the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games and suffering a second-round home loss to the 49ers last season.
FOX Sports
Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason debut, Darnold has TD
Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid — aside from a fumbled snap — in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45 yards....
FOX Sports
Niners sink Packers in Wk 1 preseason matchup, Trey Lance shines | THE HERD
Trey Lance may have only played two series in the San Francisco 49ers preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, but he made those plays count. He finished 4 for 5 for 92 yards, threw a touch down, and hit a perfect 158.3 rating. Meanwhile Jordan Love struggled, and though he also had touchdowns under his belt, that came with three interceptions. Colin Cowherd weighs the performance of the two QBs, leading him to question Matt LaFleur's effectiveness as a coach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher
Maxx Crosby woke up covered in sweat. His toes were cramping from dehydration. His whole body hurt. He stood up, head spinning, and looked in the mirror. "I don't even f------ recognize myself," he thought. It was Feb. 28, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end had just finished a strong...
FOX Sports
Did Trey Lance prove 49ers made the right decision naming him QB1? | UNDISPUTED
Trey Lance kickstarted the San Francisco 49ers' preseason with a 76-yard touchdown pass in their win over the Green Bay Packers. The second-year QB finished with a perfect quarterback rating. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wished he could have kept Lance in longer. Does this hint that the 49ers made the correct decision to move forward with Lance and not Jimmy Garoppolo? Shannon Sharpe says to slow down and wait a bit.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Burrow among QBs with new chips on their shoulders
While every other quarterback in the league wished they were in the same position as Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo during January's closing weekend as the NFC and AFC championship games approached, there is probably far less envy in the weeks leading up to this new season.
FOX Sports
NFL Top 100: Should Kyler Murray be above Russell Wilson?
Any hierarchical sports list involving players is bound to create loads of controversy. And that's exactly what the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown — as voted on by the players themselves — has done within the football community, after spots 100-51 were revealed en masse Sunday night. The...
