ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Man accused of shooting at FBI agent ‘felt pressure from manhunt’ to turn himself in

By Chuck Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTwpl_0hDpoA0K00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Columbus turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, according to the agency.

According to the FBI, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown turned himself into the agents at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. He reportedly felt pressure from the multi-day manhunt.

ALSO ON WJBF: Grovetown man arrested involving murder of Morris Harden, Jr., investigation ongoing

There was also a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the new release there is no indication he ever left Columbus between the July 28 incident and the time he turned himself in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

18-year-old alleged murder suspect makes first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Dorian Lionel Reviere, appeared impassive in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning and plead not guilty to several charges. Reviere is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the alleged murder of 18-year-old, Caleb Boling.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent

COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization that delivers meals to seniors says they were a van short after someone stole one. Direct Services off Hamilton Road in Columbus typically delivers 12,00 meals daily across 16 counties. However, that number was cut short Monday after they said someone stole one of their vans over the weekend.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Agent#Murder#Manhunt#Violent Crime#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Services arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 shooting in Columbus. According to authorities, the Columbus Police Department issued a felony warrant for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say. On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine. On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Traffic stop leads to man being arrested on drug charges, had $34K worth of meth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to police, Nicholas Schaaf, age 37, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2022, during an operation conducted by CPD’s Special Operations Unit. Officials said investigators found 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine on Schaaf. The street value […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy