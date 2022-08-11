Read full article on original website
TradeLane buys 13 industrial properties around Chicago
A local industrial investor bought 13 Chicago-area buildings in its largest acquisition of the kind. Oak Brook-based TradeLane Properties bought 13 industrial buildings totaling 825,000 square feet from Oxford Properties for an undisclosed price, the Chicago Business Journal reported. All are fully occupied: One is in Waukegan, one in Carol Stream, one in Lake Bluff, two in East Dundee, three in Batavia and five in Buffalo Grove.
Chicago players welcome new tack in development push
Two years after Chicago announced an ambitious plan to draw construction to the overlooked South and West sides, developers are welcoming a new push that aims to peel back bureaucratic obstacles from the application process. The city is soliciting architect and developer qualifications to redevelop city-owned properties in Woodlawn and...
Chicago’s Manna Capital lands expanding Modern Sprout
Modern Sprout, a startup focused on providing materials for urban gardening setups, is expanding into 39,000 square feet on Chicago’s Near West Side, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The lease is a win for Roy Blavvise’s Manna Capital Partners, a Chicago private equity firm started in 2008 as a...
Shapack cashes in as Trammell Crow drops $100M in Fulton Market
Trammell Crow dropped $100 million on Fulton Market development sites where it’s had two towers in the works for more than a year and to set up its next project, handing a profit to Jeff Shapack, one of the neighborhood’s biggest real estate players. The Dallas-based firm paid...
Chicago suburb ranks No. 4 among nation’s most livable cities
A Chicago suburb’s blend of big-city amenities and small-town charm make it one of the nation’s best places to live. Naperville ranked No. 4 on Livability.com’s “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America,” the Naperville Sun reported. The top city was Madison, Wisconsin, followed by Ann Arbor, Michigan and Rochester, Minnesota.
Lakeview Restaurant to become apartment building
A Chicago developer plans to build 48 apartment units at the site of a restaurant in Lakeview. Mavrek Development plans to demolish the restaurant, at 3817 N. Ashland in the North Side neighborhood, and replace it with an entirely residential building, according to Urbanize Chicago. The city issued a building permit on Aug. 13, eight months after the demolition permit.
Shipping container homes proposed for South Side
Chicago may get its first multiple-home development made from shipping containers. Darryl Burton and Anthony Casbini have proposed building Vincennes Village on the South Side in Greater Grand Crossing, Crain’s reported. The first of two phases would include a dozen houses and potentially add eight more in a second phase.
