A local industrial investor bought 13 Chicago-area buildings in its largest acquisition of the kind. Oak Brook-based TradeLane Properties bought 13 industrial buildings totaling 825,000 square feet from Oxford Properties for an undisclosed price, the Chicago Business Journal reported. All are fully occupied: One is in Waukegan, one in Carol Stream, one in Lake Bluff, two in East Dundee, three in Batavia and five in Buffalo Grove.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO