news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Mesquite#Traffic#Overton Power District
8 News Now

Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night.  It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash.   Pittman […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AOL Corp

2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks

Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
LAS VEGAS, NV

