Related
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
dallasexpress.com
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
Power outage in Moapa Valley impacts thousands
Many cities north of Las Vegas were left with no power for nearly half a day. Not only a problem for homes but also businesses.
Las Vegas neighborhood rain totals far higher than airport
If you live at the airport, we're sorry. You're missing out on all this rain. Totals in neighborhoods around the valley are much higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night. It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash. Pittman […]
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
AOL Corp
2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks
Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
Boulder City businesses being impacted by Lake Mead ramp closures
Over the years, all but one launch ramp has closed at Lake Mead meaning visitors have limited access to the lake. As a result, businesses in Boulder City, that rely on tourism, are being hit hard.
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
news3lv.com
2 dead after swift water rescue, searches stemming from Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. One person died about midnight despite...
Fox5 KVVU
Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
Child, 6, found safe after Amber Alert in Las Vegas area
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
FBI apprehends Arizona man in Las Vegas after home invasion
Golden Valley, Arizona, was apprehended Wednesday in Las Vegas by the FBI's Criminal Apprehension Team as authorities investigate a home invasion that ended with two people in a Kingman hospital with possible broken bones.
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
