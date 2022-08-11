Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
u.today
Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
u.today
SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Traders May Observe a Long Buildup in SHIB Crypto
This week the Shiba INU is seeing a rise of 25%. The Shiba INU finally broke the $0.00013-resistance level today. SHIB’s market cap is up 16.9% which takes it above $8.3 billion. After a wild journey, the Shiba INU cryptocurrency acquired traction, signaling that purchasers are beginning to consolidate....
bitcoinist.com
Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
u.today
SHIB Set To Post Longest Streak of Positive Weekly Performance Since 2021, Here Are Events To Consider
u.today
Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor
In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
u.today
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" It is no secret...
u.today
Bitcoin on Track to Drop Below $10,000, Peter Schiff Warns
In a recent interview with Kitco, gold bug Peter Schiff predicted that the price of Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling. He is convinced that Bitcoin topped out at the $69,000 level last November. “I don’t think it’s going to make a new high,” Schiff predicted.
CoinTelegraph
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters 'cup-and-handle' breakout mode
Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing "cup-and-handle" pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
