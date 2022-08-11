ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Whales Grab $33 Million in SHIB Over Past 24 Hours But There’s a Catch

PETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
themarketperiodical.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Traders May Observe a Long Buildup in SHIB Crypto

This week the Shiba INU is seeing a rise of 25%. The Shiba INU finally broke the $0.00013-resistance level today. SHIB’s market cap is up 16.9% which takes it above $8.3 billion. After a wild journey, the Shiba INU cryptocurrency acquired traction, signaling that purchasers are beginning to consolidate....
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter

As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor

In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
CURRENCIES
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin on Track to Drop Below $10,000, Peter Schiff Warns

In a recent interview with Kitco, gold bug Peter Schiff predicted that the price of Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling. He is convinced that Bitcoin topped out at the $69,000 level last November. “I don’t think it’s going to make a new high,” Schiff predicted.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters 'cup-and-handle' breakout mode

Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing "cup-and-handle" pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
STOCKS

