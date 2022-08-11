Britney Spears Lawyer Calls Kevin Federline’s Leaked Videos ‘Cruel’

Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart is speaking out after Kevin Federline leaked old, private videos of the singer talking to her sons.

The now-deleted videos were posted on K-Fed’s Instagram account Wednesday night, and the former backup dancer claimed they were shot when their kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were 12 and 11.

Federline seemed to be responding to a post Britney shared earlier in the day, in which she sounded-off on her ex and the teens.

Kevin wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

Rosengart told Page Six, “Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

He added, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

The attorney is working with Instagram to “ensure” Federline “adheres to its rules.”

“In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private,” he said. “We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”

A public feud erupted between the exes when Kevin sat down for an interview with ITV.

According to DailyMail.com, Federline reportedly revealed in the broadcast, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to the wedding."

Stating that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, still love their mom, he says they nonetheless find her nude selfies "tough."

He also said he approved of Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which he theorized saved her life.

Rosengart told Page Six of the K-Fed’s interview, “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.”

He added, “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

Spears and her husband Sam Asghari took to social media to hit back at Federline’s claims over the weekend, and in her follow up post on Wednesday, Britney wrote, “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!”

She added, “I looked forward to seeing my kids every week… It was 2 days a week but I asked him to ask to stay for more days… maybe 3 days… but then the next week they stayed only one day… Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age… but COME ON, there is being rude and then there’s being HATEFUL… they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!”

Spears said she didn’t speak up because “I have to be kind,” reminding readers that when she tried to push back about a dance move she got “sent to that place for 4 months.”

The star acknowledged, “The teenage age is weird, I don’t know what’s going on in their heads!!!” She said they would always do “prayer time,” which she described as a “devotion,” noting “maybe that’s why they stopped coming here.”

Britney insisted, “I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!”

She also wrote about how the boys told her earlier this summer they wanted to come less, and that Kevin told her, “I would never let them make that decision on their own… I would never do that to you.”

Spears claims that after that talk she hasn’t “seen them since.”

She also blasted Kevin for bringing up the past, saying he wants to “circle back to hard times in my life,” pointing out, “that was almost 20 years ago… their game doesn’t work anymore.”

The 40-year-old reflected, “I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids… everything was about them,” saying they “knocked the breath out” of her.

While she says she will always have “trauma” she is appreciating her life now with her “beautiful pool, supportive husband, and 5 dogs.”