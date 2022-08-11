Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
stevenspoint.news
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
cwbradio.com
Summer Safety Mini-Series: Water Safety
The Clark County Health Department is offering some summer safety tips. We are in the middle of the dog days of summer, so what a perfect opportunity to review a few simple yet very important summer safety tips to ensure we can continue enjoying the heat, all while maintaining our health & safety.
947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
cwbradio.com
Banned Books Are ReInstated To Cadott School Library
A neighboring school board voted to reinstate books that had recently been banned. Back in March, the Cadott School District decided to move some books out of the K-6th grade library due to parental concerns. The books included “Protest Movements: Then and Now”. Another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag”, was only available to students in 4th grade and higher.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Beaches' Tests Showed Safe Levels of e. Coli
The Clark County Health Department has tested the county’s beaches once again. The Health Department is pleased to announce that all of the county’s beaches came back safe, meaning there was no hazardous bacteria found in the lakes. The beaches tested included Rock Dam, Mead Lake, Lake Arbutus,...
cwbradio.com
Farm Technology Days Collector Toy Update
The Executive Committee of Clark County Farm Technology Days has provided an update on the collector toy for this year’s show. Unfortunately, they have no new information to provide on the toy. Spec Cast is still waiting for the shipment, which is in a container at the Port of Los Angeles.
cwbradio.com
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Tourism Up Last Year
Wisconsin saw a total economic impact of $20.9 billion in 2021, which was 21% higher than 2020’s $17.3 billion. Last year, 1 in 21 jobs were supported by tourism with 169,000 tourism jobs, which was 7% higher than 2020’s 157,000 jobs. Wisconsin saw 102.3 million visitor trips to the state last year, which was 13% higher than 2020’s 90.7 million. Wisconsin collected $1.4 billion in state and local taxes last year, which was 19% higher than 2020’s $1.2 billion. For federal taxes, Wisconsin collected $1.2 billion, which was 14% higher than 2020’s $1 billion. Each Wisconsin household would need to pay $580 to maintain the current level of government services generated by tourism spending, which is 20% higher than 2020’s $485.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield Utilities seeks permission to raise rates
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Utilities has filed a rate increase request with the Public Service. Commission of Wisconsin. This is the first time in six years the publicly-owned utility has sought to increase electric rates. The rate case was anticipated for recovering costs of a new building project and due...
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Utilities to Complete Sanitary Sewer Maintenance on a Couple City Roads
On Tuesday, August 16th the City of Marshfield Wastewater Utility will be completing sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway (STH. 13) north of Spencer Street. This work will require the closure of a traffic lane for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. This project is expected to take one to two days to complete. No detour will be posted for this closure. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through construction zones and please be aware of changing road conditions and reduced vehicle speeds.
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
cwbradio.com
Augusta Woman Arrested For Suspected Drug Use Around Children
A woman has been arrested for suspected drug use around her children. According to the August Police Department, on July 29th, just before 5pm, they were requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services and Department of Human Services with a home visit. Authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. Authorities stated she was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allowed DHS to enter her home, but would not submit a drug test.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County DA not to pursue charges in domestic stabbing death case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County District Attorney says he does not plan to file charges against a woman involved in a domestic stabbing death in Chippewa Falls in May. In a release, the DA’s Office says based on reports, interviews with Leah Mickelson, and video, the DA has...
cwbradio.com
Granton Village Board Discusses Dollar General Proposal
The Granton Village Board heard an update on the sale of a parcel of land to Dollar General. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Dollar General provided an updated proposal. Three concerns were noted. The contract states: “The Village will approve the prototype building plans without modification.” This was addressed at the meeting on July 18th.
stevenspoint.news
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
