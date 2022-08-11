Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
Atlanta Magazine
Gregory Franklin II, MD
Gregory Franklin II, MD, is a caring and compassionate healer. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and he is also fellowship trained in interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine. His goal is to decrease patients’ pain and restore their functional ability so that they can return to the life that they want to live. He uses a comprehensive approach to treat the whole patient and specializes in non-operative interventions to treat the spine and other musculoskeletal disorders. He presently practices in the Sandy Springs and College Park areas.
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
Atlanta Magazine
Regenerative Orthopaedics and Spine Institute
Accurate diagnosis. Precision treatment. Better outcomes. Dr. Philip Ploska is a renowned board-certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in treating joint and spinal conditions resulting from disease or injury. He has pioneered advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments for various orthopedic and spine disorders. Treatments include minimally invasive spine surgery, sacroiliac fusion, and full and partial joint replacement. He has been consistently recognized as a Top Doctor since 2011. Dr. J. Tobias Musser is a highly trained board-certified physiatrist (physical medicine and rehabilitation) with subspecialty fellowship training in interventional pain management. Practicing as a leading interventional orthopedic and pain management physician in the greater Atlanta region for the past 13 years, he has developed a reputation for his accurate diagnostic skills, excellent outcomes, and cutting-edge experience. He has some of the most advanced training in interventional and minimally invasive surgical treatments, providing the latest fluoroscopic and ultrasound-guided treatments of orthopedic and neurologic conditions. He is an expert in the field of neuromodulation (spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation) and orthobiologic (regenerative medicine) treatments. Drs. Ploska and Musser are assisted by a dedicated team: Dr. Steven Rayappa; Dr. Fernando Nussenbaum; Dr. Julio Petilon; Lisa Sims, DNP, FNP-C; Desiree Riley, FNP-C; and A. Marie Evans, PA-C. The team offers comprehensive, coordinated care, including.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta
Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Georgia Tech Football Fan Day, First Saturday on The Flats
Scenes from Georgia Tech Football Fan Day, First Saturday on The Flats on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta mayor finds upbeat trends in crime
ATLANTA — This week, Mayor Andre Dickens told city council members that Atlanta is a safe city. He highlighted crime stats from this summer not usually measured to paint a picture of a city that has turned around its spike in crime. Summertime often leads to increases in violent...
thesoutherneronline.com
Two teens shot at party for Midtown grad
Two teenagers were shot outside a party attended by Midtown students Saturday night in Morningside, sending students running in panic and creating shockwaves through the community. “You hear about stuff like this happening on the news, but you never think it’s going to be right outside your kitchen window,” said...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Myles Graham, 4-star 2024 LB from Atlanta, reveals SEC commitment
Myles Graham is a 4-star linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He is an Atlanta native, playing for Woodward Academy. But, he’s spurning the Peach State to head south for his college football career in 2024 and beyond. As you can see below, the 6-1, 212-pound linebacker announced on...
CBS 46
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County: Take a Staycation This Fall
With summer winding down and school starting up, a Gwinnett Staycation offers plenty of touristy things to do without days of travel. Did you know the largest Hindu Mandir (temple) in the U.S. is right here in Gwinnett and open for tours? The magnificent BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir opened on Rockbridge Road in Lilburn in 2007 after only 17 months of construction. More than 34,000 pieces of limestone, marble, and sandstone were hand-carved in India and assembled in Lilburn like a giant jigsaw puzzle. There are some restrictions on photography (outside only) and a modest dress code. Visiting hours are 9:00am to 6:00pm daily, no reservations required, and admission is free.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
