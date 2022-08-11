Accurate diagnosis. Precision treatment. Better outcomes. Dr. Philip Ploska is a renowned board-certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in treating joint and spinal conditions resulting from disease or injury. He has pioneered advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments for various orthopedic and spine disorders. Treatments include minimally invasive spine surgery, sacroiliac fusion, and full and partial joint replacement. He has been consistently recognized as a Top Doctor since 2011. Dr. J. Tobias Musser is a highly trained board-certified physiatrist (physical medicine and rehabilitation) with subspecialty fellowship training in interventional pain management. Practicing as a leading interventional orthopedic and pain management physician in the greater Atlanta region for the past 13 years, he has developed a reputation for his accurate diagnostic skills, excellent outcomes, and cutting-edge experience. He has some of the most advanced training in interventional and minimally invasive surgical treatments, providing the latest fluoroscopic and ultrasound-guided treatments of orthopedic and neurologic conditions. He is an expert in the field of neuromodulation (spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation) and orthobiologic (regenerative medicine) treatments. Drs. Ploska and Musser are assisted by a dedicated team: Dr. Steven Rayappa; Dr. Fernando Nussenbaum; Dr. Julio Petilon; Lisa Sims, DNP, FNP-C; Desiree Riley, FNP-C; and A. Marie Evans, PA-C. The team offers comprehensive, coordinated care, including.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO