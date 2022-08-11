Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign
Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
MSNBC
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Only way it gets worse for Trump is to be charged
The worst legal week of Donald Trump’s life ended with a judge unsealing the search warrant for the FBI search of his Florida home. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says the only way it could get worse is for Trump to officially be charged in a case that would bear the name, The United States of America v. Donald J. Trump.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s Mar-a-Lago talking points become a contradictory mess
Those who enjoy whodunit novels invariably pick up on obvious pattern: Suspects who repeatedly change their stories and struggle to keep straight basic details tend to look guilty. With this in mind, when it comes to the scandal surrounding Donald Trump’s classified materials, it should probably raise some red flags for the Republican’s acolytes that his talking points keep evolving. The New York Times highlighted some of the “ever-shifting explanations.”
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”
Ever since the FBI conducted a search at Mar-A-Lago and retrieved top secret documents, Donald Trump has been trying to deflect and feign ignorance. His former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen isn’t buying it though. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald had to know that documents were there,” he says. “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago, nothing goes on in Trump World without Donald Trump’s specific knowledge.” There’s still many unanswered questions about what information those documents contain, how they ended up stashed away in a basement at Mar-A-Lago, and who might have tipped off federal agencies about their location. Cohen has one name in mind: Jared Kushner. “I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy who would end up turning on his father in law first,” he tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants
Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s new ‘declassified’ claim is so hard to take seriously
On Friday afternoon, as the public got their first look at the search warrant and related materials from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s spokespersons issued a curious written statement. Much of it was tiresome and foolish — it described the search as a “botched raid,” for example — but it included one word that stood out as notable.
MSNBC
Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Former Senior White House Aid Omarosa Manigault-Newman join Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the latest news on the FBI agents searching Former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in which he is under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act and removal of records taken from the White House. Newman reminds people that "Donald Trump just really has no respect," for the boundaries and systems to put in place in order "to protect the country."Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
The FBI found evidence at Mar-a-Lago that Team Trump can't ignore
As the week has passed, the liability that former President Donald Trump faces has become clearer to the media and the general public. But despite knowing for months that the National Archives sought classified materials stored at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, Trump and his supporters have never appeared to be ahead of the game.
MSNBC
Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’
After the FBI searched former President Trump’s property, Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to put the historic events of the week in context. Beschloss says the Republican Party used to believe in national security and law enforcement institutions, but, “what we’re seeing with Donald Trump and Republican leaders kneeling at his feet, they’re saying we don’t care about the rule of law anymore.”Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims
MSNBC
How the loss of Roe directly serves white supremacists' horrifying plot
Reports late last month of the arrest of a former Marine with ties to a neo-Nazi group highlight the dangerous and somewhat convoluted relationship between white extremists and the state of reproductive rights in the United States. The man, identified as a leader of the neo-Nazi group Rapekrieg, was reportedly spearheading a mass murder of minorities and mass rape of “white women to increase production of white children,” according to Rolling Stone.
MSNBC
Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago
Republicans have escalated their violent rhetoric on the FBI and some online Trump supporters are threatening civil war following the agency's search of Mar-a-Lago. MSNBC’s Charles Blow breaks down this unsettling development with the Saturday night panel.Aug. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
What's going on in Trump's world?
Former Trump White House Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, gives her take on Trump's handling of government documents and more.Aug. 14, 2022.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
