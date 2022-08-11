Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Big Cars Return to Illinois State Fair for 89th Time
SPRINGFIELD - Auto Racing is the traditional day time entertainment of the last weekend of the Illinois State Fair, starting with the 89th scheduled appearance of the open wheel championship machines now known as the Silver Crown Cars of the United States Auto Club. The annual Bettenhausen 100 presented by MiteXstream takes place on Saturday, August 20 on the World’s Fastest One Mile Dirt track in Springfield, Illinois.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Comments / 0