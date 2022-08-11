Read full article on original website
Duke Aiona Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
Agency Trims SE Michigan Water Advisory to 13 Communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
