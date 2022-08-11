Read full article on original website
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Lookin to start a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Dental Hygiene - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc.
montereycountyweekly.com
Can Salinas Valley Assemblymember Robert Rivas propel himself to the top of California’s political ranks?
Christopher Neely, watching, with great interest, what one former legislator called a “game of three-dimensional chess with the leadership of California hanging in the balance.”. The chess game is the power struggle unfolding in Sacramento over the claim to the Assembly speakership. The speaker of the Assembly is widely...
benitolink.com
San Benito County supervisors add Measure R to Nov. 8 ballot
While some of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors had reservations about placing Measure R on the Nov. 8 ballot, they voted unanimously to do so. If voters pass it, it would establish a 3.5-mile buffer zone around the TriCal agricultural chemical facility, TriCal is located at 8770 Bolsa Road off Hwy 25.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
benitolink.com
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County
Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz
UPDATE, 2:36 p.m.- CAL FIRE crews say forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire. Crews say about three to five acres burned. No injuries or structures reported. Crews are expected to be on scene for hours. The cause is still under investigation. SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the The post UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on DeLaveaga Fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
benitolink.com
Betabel Road project continues to move forward
The current status on the next phase of the Betabel Road project, located at 9641 Betabel Road along Hwy 101, is that the draft environmental impact report for the Commercial Development Use Permit began its 45-day public review period on July 22 and will end Sept. 6, according to Abraham Prado, San Benito County’s assistant director of planning and building services.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County’s event tracker serves an added purpose: helping dodge Car Week traffic.
It should come as no surprise that Car Week generates standstill traffic. The events (at least 26 this year) draw car-lovers, up to 100,000 of them, many driving a vehicle they’d like to show off. But traffic was not the primary motivation for officials in Monterey County’s Resource Management...
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022: Events, traffic information and more
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey Car Week kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12. The event, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, will feature dozens of venues across the peninsula showcasing classic cars, high-end cars and everything in-between. From Pebble Beach to the streets of Seaside, cars and their biggest fans will be flooding the Monterey Peninsula.
salinasvalleytribune.com
National Night Out brings Salinas Valley families and first responders together
SALINAS VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
KSBW.com
Man arrested in Pacific Grove on warrant for brandishing a weapon
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — One man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove. According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, a man in his late 30s was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to brandishing a weapon in the city of Marina. The arrest was made...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
