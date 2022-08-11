ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwDWZ_0hDpUSZU00

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives.

Shares dropped more than 2% in after-hours trade.

The young company observed that its R1 series of premium pickups and SUVs is not likely to benefit from tax incentives in the new energy and climate bill passed by the U.S. Senate. read more

But Rivian could qualify for subsidies of up to $40,000 per vehicle for large electric commercial vans similar to the ones it is building for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe told analysts on a conference call after the release of quarterly earnings.

Scaringe said Rivian's smaller, less expensive R2 line of consumer vehicles, due out in 2025, should also qualify for tax credits because those will have a domestic battery supply chain.

Rivian said it now expects to post an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5.45 billion, compared with a previously projected loss of $4.75 billion.

Still, Rivian built fewer than 7,000 vehicles in the first half, but reaffirmed its full-year target of 25,000.

The Irvine, California-based company said it plans to add a shift to its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant by the end of the third quarter, but also noted it expects higher raw material costs and other supply-chain challenges to continue.

In the second quarter ended June 30, the EV maker delivered 4,467 vehicles, up from 1,227 in the previous three months. read more

At the end of June, Rivian said it had unsold inventory worth $655 million.

The company said it has received about 98,000 unfilled pre-orders for its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck.

Revenue was $364 million in the second quarter, compared with the $337.5 million expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $1.71 billion, from $580 million a year earlier.

Rivian burned through $1.2 billion in the quarter, leaving it with $14.9 billion in cash - enough to cover the $5 billion earmarked to open its second U.S. assembly plant, outside Atlanta, in 2025, the company said.

To help conserve cash as it attempts to ramp up production, Rivian said it has delayed some programs to 2023. Capital expenses in the quarter fell to $359 million, from $431 million a year earlier when the company was readying the Illinois plant for the start of production.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit Additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit Editing by Aditya Soni and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Breaks#Detroit#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Ev#Rivian Automotive Inc#The U S Senate
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy