Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Celsius Network coin report shows a balance gap of $2.85 billion
A new bankruptcy coin report filed on Sunday shows that troubled crypto lender Celsius’ actual debt stands at $2.85 billion against their bankruptcy filing claims of a $1.2 billion deficit. The latest report shows that the company has net liabilities worth $6.6 billion and total assets under management at...
CoinTelegraph
‘Final week of the bear rally’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) enters a new week with a bang after sealing its highest weekly close since mid-June — can the good times continue?. After a volatile weekend, BTC/USD managed to restrict losses into the later portion of the weekend to produce a solid green candle on weekly timeframes. In...
CoinTelegraph
Scaramucci highlights key factors why crypto market will soon recover
Founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, has an optimistic outlook for the future of crypto markets, advising investors to "see through the current environment" and "stay patient and stay long term." In an interview with CNBC, the hedge fund manager spoke about his belief that several recent...
CoinTelegraph
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ADA, UNI, LINK, CHZ
The S&P 500 rose for the fourth successive week as investors cheered on signs that inflation may have peaked. Bitcoin (BTC) and select altcoins also extended their recovery, suggesting that investors are increasing their exposure to risk assets. A similar trend has played out in the cryptocurrency markets. Altcoins, led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Shiba Inu eyes 50% rally as SHIB price enters ‘cup-and-handle’ breakout mode
Shiba Inu (SHIB) broke out of its prevailing cup-and-handle pattern on Aug. 14, raising its prospects of securing additional gains in the coming weeks. A cup-and-handle appears when the price falls and rises in a U-shaped trajectory in the first stage, followed by a swift move sideways or downward in the second. Notably, the price trend develops under a common resistance level.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
Jamie Dimon told clients he estimated a 20% to 30% chance of a "harder recession" and a 20% to 30% chance of "something worse," Yahoo reported.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin traders still favor new $20K lows as Ethereum hits $2K
Bitcoin (BTC) is still due to return to near $20,000, fresh analysis warns as BTC/USD attempts to retest multi-month highs. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staging a second run-up to near $25,000 on Aug. 13, so far seeing rejection. The pair had gained over $1,300 overnight,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
CoinTelegraph
AML and KYC: A catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption
For Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), the motivation to create a new payment ecosystem from scratch in 2009 stemmed from the economic chaos caused by the banking sector’s over-exuberant and risky lending practices mixed accompanied by the bursting of the housing bubbles in many countries at the time.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: A Futurist take on crypto
You might not know it, but Canada is quietly becoming a major player in the blockchain and crypto scene: Ethereum has strong Canadian roots, Toronto-based 3iQ launched North America’s first physically-settled Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the percentage of active crypto holders in the country has increased steadily over the past two years.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin hits $25K as bearish voices call BTC price ‘double top’
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked through to $25,000 for the first time in months on Aug. 14, but traders refused to take any chances on a bull run. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a sudden run-up on BTC/USD, which hit $25,050 on Bitstamp in a $350 hourly candle. The...
Weber Inc. (WEBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WEBR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Ominous Solana technicals hint at SOL price crashing 35% by September
Solana (SOL) risks a significant price correction in the coming weeks owing to a classic bearish reversal setup. On the three-day chart, SOL's price has been painting a rising wedge, confirmed by two ascending, converging trendlines and falling trading volumes in parallel. Rising wedges typically result in breakdown, resolving after...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) could not overcome the barrier at $25,000 on Aug. 11 even though it had two catalysts in the form of a "favorable" Consumer Price Index print and news that BlackRock — the world's largest asset manager, overseeing over $10 trillion in total assets — had launched a spot Bitcoin investment product.
CoinTelegraph
Celestia: Launching a blockchain to be as easy as deploying a smart contract
Developers and communities will be able to deploy their own sovereign, custom-made blockchains at the “click of a button” says Celestia co-founder Ismail Khoffi. Speaking with Cointelegraph at Korean Blockchain Week 2022 last week, Khoffi said that the project’s vision is to decouple the consensus and application execution layers to unlock new possibilities for decentralized app builders. Celesita is basically a stripped-back minimalist layer-1 blockchain that offers users the infrastructure that makes it easy to deploy their own blockchain, or layer-2 rollup.
CoinTelegraph
MundoCrypto’s Metaverse event to break previous Guinness World Record as largest VR event in the world
Madrid, Spain, August 15, 2022 – MundoCrypto, the leading cryptocurrency training academy across Spanish-speaking countries, is proud to host the biggest in-person virtual reality (VR) event in the world while launching their own Metaverse. The event will take place on August 27th, 2022, at the WiZink Center in Madrid, where 7,500 guests will make history together as they attempt to break a world record in the VR category while also creating a new world record category involving the Metaverse.
CoinTelegraph
Tornado Cash DAO goes down without explanation following vote on treasury funds
The Tornado Cash DAO went offline after many social media users reported the community discussing ways to challenge sanctions recently imposed by the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control. At the time of publication, the Tornado Cash DAO was offline reportedly following a discussion in which...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto needs ‘enabling environment,’ Philippines central bank says
Amid the rising cryptocurrency adoption in the Philippines, the country’s central bank is seeking measures to better protect investors through elevating local crypto awareness. The Philippine central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), wants to promote crypto education as the authority sees a lot of benefits associated with crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Indian authorities freeze more crypto funds over money laundering allegations
India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED) announced Friday that it has frozen the financial accounts of Bengaluru-based financial services company Yellow Tune Technologies, some of which were held by Flipvolt crypto exchange, the Indian branch of Singaporean Vauld. The move is linked to an ongoing investigation into money laundering by China-linked instant loan companies. This is the second time this week the agency has taken action in the crypto sphere in connection with that case.
Comments / 0