The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ESPN makes the case for betting on the Georgia Bulldogs this season

Georgia, the defending National Champions, is expected to be favored in all 12 contests this fall. The Dawgs went 14-1 last season, with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, and went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN attempted to discuss the case for betting on Georgia to go over 11 wins this season, which is given -130 (10/13) odds, which is implied at 56.52% odds.
ATHENS, GA
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice

For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
IOWA CITY, IA
LSU football recruiting: Tigers trending for in-state 4-star ATH Khai Prean

LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role

Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
