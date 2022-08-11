ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU Assistant JayDee Luster Inducted in Hoover High Hall of Fame for Hoops Exploits

By Editor
 4 days ago
JayDee Luster. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

JayDee Luster, an assistant coach for San Diego State, has been inducted into the Hoover High School Athletic ‘Legends’ Hall of Fame.

“It’s an honor to be inducted,” Luster said, “and not just for myself, but for my family and everyone who has helped me along the way. They say, ‘it takes a village’ and this honor certainly proves that. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded and mentored by people who saw something in me that I may not have, and it was great to be able to celebrate this achievement with them and to show my appreciation for all they have done for me.”

The 2007 graduate of Hoover High was a three-time high school all-American in basketball.

He completed his prep career as the school’s all-time leader in assists (857) and steals (559) and scored 1,890 career points. Student Sports Magazine selected him as an All-American, while he garnered several other honors – three-time all-state honoree, two-time Central League Player of the Year, four-time All-Central League designee and 2004 California Freshman of the Year.

He led Hoover to two league titles, two California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) finals appearances and one CIF San Diego championship, Hoover’s first in 44 years.

As a prep, he averaged 19.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 rebounds. When his senior season ended due to injury, he was averaging 23.3 points, 7.7 assists and 7.1 steals per game. As a junior, he led Hoover to a school record 28 wins (28-6).

He played college ball at New Mexico State for one year. He then transferred to Wyoming, where he became the 2012 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Luster was one of five former Cardinals inducted Aug. 5, including Anai Novoa (girl’s wrestling), Andre Hardy (football), andTye Waller and Eddie Williams (baseball). The group joins luminaries such as baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams and World Golf Hall of Famer Mickey Wright.

