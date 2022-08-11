Read full article on original website
Police looking to recover handgun stolen from Tioga County residence
Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence. The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom. The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair
On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
Searching for missing steer in Susquehanna County
UNION DALE, Pa. — The search is on in Susquehanna County for a missing steer. The owner says her grandson, 15, was preparing to show the steer this weekend at the Harford Fair. But the steer went missing from their property overnight. "We need help, it's his 4-H steer,...
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
Addison man arrested for ATV theft
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police. Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and […]
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
