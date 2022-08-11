Lady Gaga is using her voice for the greater good. The pop star is currently on the North American leg of her Chromatica Ball, and used her tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Monday night to say a few choice words on abortion rights and gay marriage. “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it’s right!” the 13-time Grammy winner told her audience before launching into a stripped-back,...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO