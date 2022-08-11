Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga Speaks Out for Abortion Rights and Gay Marriage at Chromatica Ball
Lady Gaga is using her voice for the greater good. The pop star is currently on the North American leg of her Chromatica Ball, and used her tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Monday night to say a few choice words on abortion rights and gay marriage. “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it’s right!” the 13-time Grammy winner told her audience before launching into a stripped-back,...
Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling at Washington D.C. Concert: ‘They’d Better Not Mess With Gay Marriage’
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga kicked off the U.S leg of her Chromatica Ball tour in the nation’s capital, and acknowledged the moment by speaking out on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. Playing to a sold-out crowd at Washington D.C’s Nationals Park, Gaga took a moment before playing her 2011 hit “Edge of Glory” to speak out on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and outlawed abortion. Gaga said, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if...
Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
Mic
Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”
In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
MSNBC
Kansas sends loud message to U.S. about abortion
Voters came together across party lines to protect abortion rights in Kansas, a deeply red state. Kansas-based journalist Sarah Smarsh and law professor Michele Goodwin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to help break down what happened in Kansas and discuss what it means in the fight for abortion rights across the U.S. Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Facebook helps police snag a teen and her mom over abortion
For years, civil rights activists have sounded the alarm on the cozy relationship between social media companies and law enforcement and its potential for troubling surveillance practices. But social media platforms continue to attract and retain users, leaving hundreds of millions of Americans susceptible to snooping, potentially aided by their...
