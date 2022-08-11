Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYS Grant Inches Rod Serling Statue Closer to Binghamton’s Recreation Park
A statue of Binghamton native-son, author and playwright Rod Serling stepping through a doorway of imagination at Recreation Park on the West Side is closer to reality. New York State Assembylwoman Donna Lupardo (D-52 Endwell) announced during the weekend Rod Serling Festival events that a $50,000 grant has been secured for the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
Mural Artist Adds Some Color to Endicott’s Washington Avenue
A gray wall on the side of a shop in Endicott's business district has been brightened thanks to the efforts of a Virginia man. Scott Liam Walker has transformed the south side of a building at Washington Avenue and Monroe Street with his art work featuring roses. The Ever After Bridal Boutique is located at the site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Retro Broome County Restaurant Brochure Will Bring Back The Memories
As we get older, do we find ourselves reminiscing more? Well, since there's more to remember as we get older, I'd say the answer to that question is yes. Unfortunately, I don't remember some of the details from experiences in the past. But, thankfully, the internet is full of information,...
Remember When A Binghamton University Fraternity Ran 24 Hours Straight?
For some reason, I've been enjoying reminiscing back over the years I've been in Binghamton. While I am hesitant to admit it, since I'm not originally from the Binghamton area, I've lived here for over 40 years. How many years must one live in a community to officially call it their home? I think I've earned my stripes.
Vestal Fire Station Marks 100 Years and You’re Invited to the The Party
For an incredible 100 years, the Vestal Fire Station Number One has been serving and protecting the residents of Vestal and beyond when called in. Vestal Fire Station #1 was officially incorporated on January 3, 1922 which made it the very first ever fire company in the Town of Vestal.
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
“New York Post” Cites Aliza Spencer Killing in State Crime Story
The unsolved shooting death of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is one of the cases the New York Post used to illustrate what it described as "violence across the Empire State." The story appeared in the newspaper's Tuesday print editions under the headline: "Living in a 'State' of Fear." According to...
Look Up! It’s The Binghamton Aeros Festival Of Giants Weekend
If you're like me, you love to watch aircraft take off and land at airports. I've always been fascinated with the many types of aircraft that have been built since the beginning of flying. When an airshow comes to our area or nearby, many people like myself come out to enjoy checking out the various aircraft up close up.
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: 30+ Faces From Binghamton News Television’s Past
One of my co-workers (a former reporter for WBNG-TV 12 in Binghamton) made me aware of a video on YouTube that the Binghamton Broadcasters had compiled that included clips over a 20-year span from 1980 to 1999. I wrote an article on the video which you can see here along...
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School
The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats
Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Morris
New York State Police are turning to the public to try to help piece together what happened to a woman whose body was found in a remote area of Otsego County. In a news release from State Police Troop C issued on August 11, authorities say unidentified human remains had been discovered in a remote area in the Town of Morris in Otsego County.
Owego Man Takes First Flight, Hilarious Video Goes Viral [WATCH]
Do you remember the first time you ever set foot on an airplane to soar through the sky? One Owego man certainly does and always will thanks to a fantastic flight crew and the video of what they did for him that's making its rounds. Darrik of Owego, along with...
Trooper-Shooter Attempted Murder Case Goes to Broome County Jury
The Broome County jury in the Attempted Murder case of a Colesville man and Evidence Tampering case of his father is deliberating after over a week of testimony. Jason Johnson is on trial for allegedly shooting a wounding a New York State Trooper while his father, David Johnson is accused of tampering with evidence days after the shooting incident.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0