KISS 104.1

New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell

A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
ENDWELL, NY
KISS 104.1

Mural Artist Adds Some Color to Endicott’s Washington Avenue

A gray wall on the side of a shop in Endicott's business district has been brightened thanks to the efforts of a Virginia man. Scott Liam Walker has transformed the south side of a building at Washington Avenue and Monroe Street with his art work featuring roses. The Ever After Bridal Boutique is located at the site.
Binghamton, NY
Government
KISS 104.1

Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash

Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
VESTAL, NY
KISS 104.1

Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge

The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Look Up! It’s The Binghamton Aeros Festival Of Giants Weekend

If you're like me, you love to watch aircraft take off and land at airports. I've always been fascinated with the many types of aircraft that have been built since the beginning of flying. When an airshow comes to our area or nearby, many people like myself come out to enjoy checking out the various aircraft up close up.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
KISS 104.1

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
KISS 104.1

New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School

The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Binghamton University Student Taking on Cyberthreats

Many Binghamton University students spend their summers back in their home towns and relaxing after completing another taxing year of school. Jennifer Seibert, however, spent her last summer taking on cyberattacks. According to a report by Chris Kocher of BingUNews, Seibert spent her summer contributing to an investigation in cache...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Morris

New York State Police are turning to the public to try to help piece together what happened to a woman whose body was found in a remote area of Otsego County. In a news release from State Police Troop C issued on August 11, authorities say unidentified human remains had been discovered in a remote area in the Town of Morris in Otsego County.
MORRIS, NY
KISS 104.1

Trooper-Shooter Attempted Murder Case Goes to Broome County Jury

The Broome County jury in the Attempted Murder case of a Colesville man and Evidence Tampering case of his father is deliberating after over a week of testimony. Jason Johnson is on trial for allegedly shooting a wounding a New York State Trooper while his father, David Johnson is accused of tampering with evidence days after the shooting incident.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
