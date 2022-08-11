Read full article on original website
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
Local Group Seeks Acceptance, Inclusion For LGBT Teens At STM
The group "We Demand More" speaks out on what they say is a controversial school policy.
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Louisiana charter schools not enrolling enough students from low-income families, audit shows
Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday morning by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. Among charter schools authorized by local school boards...
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
Work on Nonco's sainthood cause nears completion in Arnaudville, Vatican postulator says
RICHARD — Auguste Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue was born in 1888 in the shadow of Château de Beaucens, the remains of an ancient castle in a small commune near the foot of the Pyrenees Mountains in southwestern France. But Pelafigue, who died in 1977 after a long...
The forgotten zone: Scarred by shootings, Fairfields area seeks safety and solutions
When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor. She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets. It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
Application deadline is Sunday for Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge
Applications for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 21. The academy is a 30-week program that trains high school students on how to generate business ideas based on their interests, create a business plan and file their businesses with the Secretary of State's office. They will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for seed funding and launch their own businesses. It is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Artist, previous UL professor demonstrates 70 years of his function | Way of life
LAFAYETTE, La. — For about 8 many years Fred Packard has been generating artwork. He is celebrated by several in Louisiana for his do the job and perseverance to the craft. Now, that operate is on show at the Hillard Art Museum in Lafayette. The show titled “Little Things:...
Families invited to Liberty Lagoon for free COVID vaccines on August 20
State health officials are striving to make COVID-19 protection more easily accessible for local families with an upcoming free vaccination event at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. The vaccines will be available at the waterpark from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. Every person who receives a COVID vaccine during the event will receive a free pass for one three-hour session into Liberty Lagoon for that day as well as a $50 gift card.
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Parents Air Frustrations With LPSS Over Labels, Lunches, Other 'Surprise' Policies as School Year Begins
There hasn't even been a full day of school with all students in attendance yet and parents are already airing their grievances about some of the new policies.
'Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed': Human Condition
I’m showing my age in sharing that I still remember hearing a human voice when calling a store or an office. It’s been a long time since I actually reached a real person instead of a digital robot. Each time I receive the greeting, "Please listen carefully as...
Residents honor victims of historic Youngsville lynchings with soil ceremonies
Lafayette Parish residents gathered Saturday for a soil ceremony to honor the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the 1800s in Youngsville. The ceremony was organized by Move the Mindset, as part of a larger remembrance project in conjunction with the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative.
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business.
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
