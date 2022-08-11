ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Application deadline is Sunday for Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge

Applications for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 21. The academy is a 30-week program that trains high school students on how to generate business ideas based on their interests, create a business plan and file their businesses with the Secretary of State's office. They will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for seed funding and launch their own businesses. It is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Families invited to Liberty Lagoon for free COVID vaccines on August 20

State health officials are striving to make COVID-19 protection more easily accessible for local families with an upcoming free vaccination event at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. The vaccines will be available at the waterpark from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. Every person who receives a COVID vaccine during the event will receive a free pass for one three-hour session into Liberty Lagoon for that day as well as a $50 gift card.
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

