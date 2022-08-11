Applications for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge are being accepted through Sunday, Aug. 21. The academy is a 30-week program that trains high school students on how to generate business ideas based on their interests, create a business plan and file their businesses with the Secretary of State's office. They will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea to a "Shark Tank"-like investor panel for seed funding and launch their own businesses. It is taught by faculty from the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business.

