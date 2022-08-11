ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments

Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
MarketRealist

