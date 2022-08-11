Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace confirms preliminary approach from Thoma Bravo
Aug 15 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc (DARK.L) said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer.
What Does Activist Investor ValueAct Want from The New York Times?
The activist investment firm ValueAct has snagged a nearly 7 percent stake in The New York Times (NYT). The firm intends to push the legacy publication towards more revenue and profit. As for what that might look like, the logistics are up in the air, but ValueAct is zeroing in on the company’s subscriptions.
Michael Burry Is Investing in Publicly Traded Water Companies — Should You?
You may recall Michael Burry of the Big Short fame, who made a fortune after correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash. The star hedge fund manager has turned his attention to water. Is water a good investment? What are the best publicly-traded companies for water stocks?. Article continues below...
Top Stocks to Buy, Inflation Reduction Act Props Up Certain Investments
Now that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has passed, the spending measures within the legislation are preparing to go into effect. The bill targets climate change and Medicare negotiations, which could boost green infrastructure companies while stifling big pharma. Article continues below advertisement. What stocks should you look at...
