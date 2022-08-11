ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sundressed Frontman Trevor Hedges Looks Like a Real 'Winner' This Year

Trevor Hedges has had a big year. In 2022, Sundressed's frontman, lead vocalist and songwriter celebrated the Tempe-based punk band's 10th anniversary, released the group’s first new single in two years, and even got married. But yet, with the music video for “Winner,” the band’s aforementioned new single, Hedges...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phoenix New Times

Anti-Comedy, Cat Videos, and More: Eight Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Need to liven up your life with some fun activities? We’ve got you covered. This weekend, you can watch cat videos on the big screen instead of your phone, witness spandex-clad brawlers lay the smack down, or attend an outdoor music and art festival. Saturday will also offer you the unique experience of shopping for vintage He-Man toys, then attending a snark-filled screening of the character's schlocky cinematic adaptation.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City’s No. 2 steps down to take Amazon job

Amazon has recruited the city of Mesa’s No. 2 official, Assistant Manager John Pombier, to serve as senior manager for community affairs in the Phoenix area. After 19 years with the city, Pombier served his last day on the seventh floor of Mesa City Plaza on July 21. The...
MESA, AZ
crankyflier.com

A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix

I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update

A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ

