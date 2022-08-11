Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
Phoenix New Times
Sundressed Frontman Trevor Hedges Looks Like a Real 'Winner' This Year
Trevor Hedges has had a big year. In 2022, Sundressed's frontman, lead vocalist and songwriter celebrated the Tempe-based punk band's 10th anniversary, released the group’s first new single in two years, and even got married. But yet, with the music video for “Winner,” the band’s aforementioned new single, Hedges...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
Phoenix New Times
Anti-Comedy, Cat Videos, and More: Eight Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend
Need to liven up your life with some fun activities? We’ve got you covered. This weekend, you can watch cat videos on the big screen instead of your phone, witness spandex-clad brawlers lay the smack down, or attend an outdoor music and art festival. Saturday will also offer you the unique experience of shopping for vintage He-Man toys, then attending a snark-filled screening of the character's schlocky cinematic adaptation.
East Valley Tribune
City’s No. 2 steps down to take Amazon job
Amazon has recruited the city of Mesa’s No. 2 official, Assistant Manager John Pombier, to serve as senior manager for community affairs in the Phoenix area. After 19 years with the city, Pombier served his last day on the seventh floor of Mesa City Plaza on July 21. The...
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
12news.com
Monsoon recap: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
Phoenix New Times
Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?
Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
KTAR.com
Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
