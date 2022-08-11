ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, WA
Government
Adams County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Franklin County, WA
County
Adams County, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames

A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
MANSFIELD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Service#Urban Construction
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ifiberone.com

Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t

EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
ncwlife.com

Mobile home outside Soap Lake destroyed in fire

A mobile home is Lakeview outside Soap Lake was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon. Grant County Fire District 7 said the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with large plumes of black smoke pouring out the windows and doors.
SOAP LAKE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Badger Mountain Elementary School

The Richland School District will complete construction of Badger Mountain Elementary School, a 65,000-square-foot building with 28 general education classrooms and three for special education services, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 30. The $26.8 million new school also has a library, music and art rooms,...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care

The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
basinbusinessjournal.com

Best in herd: Floyd and RaeAnn Lewis named Cattlemen of the Year

MOSES LAKE — Rancher Floyd Lewis has no doubts that cattle understand their place in the universe. “They know they’re prey animals,” he said as he wandered through a field where a small herd of cream-colored Charolais grazed. “And they definitely know they’re delicious.”. The...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy