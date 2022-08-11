Read full article on original website
Richland homes evacuated as brush fire burns along interstate in Tri-Cities
A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
nbcrightnow.com
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Former Pendleton Flour Mills grain operations chief assesses impact of fire
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg’s career with Pendleton Flour Mills began as vice president of grain operations in 1983. He was instrumental in developing the grain elevator at Mission for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “I ran grain operations at Pendleton Flour Mills until I merged...
State helping fight Canyon Road Fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant
A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the a sewer plant in central Washington has prompted a state response, including aircraft. Interim State Fire Marshal Chad Cross said Thursday that the Canyon Road Fire near the small city of Grandview is burning in grass, brush and small trees after igniting on Wednesday afternoon.
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
Energy secretary agrees Tri-Cities assets ‘irresistible’ for growing a clean energy hub
One company is considering Hanford for a 200-worker plant to make ammonia for fertilizer.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
Like any dam, it could fail. That’s why Grant PUD is hiring a firm to ensure that Wanapum Dam doesn’t
EPHRATA - Grant County Public Utility District commissioners are mulling over a proposed contract that would ensure the safety and stability of Wanapum Dam near Mattawa. A 10-year, $15 million contract with engineering firm Gannett Fleming was presented this week; it would allow the contractor to analyze and design any repairs needed to address potential embankment erosion at Wanapum Dam. In 2021, internal erosion was identified as a potential cause for failure by independent consultants.
Mobile home outside Soap Lake destroyed in fire
A mobile home is Lakeview outside Soap Lake was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon. Grant County Fire District 7 said the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with large plumes of black smoke pouring out the windows and doors.
Badger Mountain Elementary School
The Richland School District will complete construction of Badger Mountain Elementary School, a 65,000-square-foot building with 28 general education classrooms and three for special education services, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 30. The $26.8 million new school also has a library, music and art rooms,...
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
Hermiston Parks & Recreation Hosting Melon Fest & Bathtub Races August 20th
It's going to be a lot of FUN in Hermiston next Saturday for Melon Fest 2022!. The FREE festival promises lots of fun for the whole family on Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Hermiston, OR. Melon Fest runs from 9 am till 3 pm. The fun event is hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District & Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
Best in herd: Floyd and RaeAnn Lewis named Cattlemen of the Year
MOSES LAKE — Rancher Floyd Lewis has no doubts that cattle understand their place in the universe. “They know they’re prey animals,” he said as he wandered through a field where a small herd of cream-colored Charolais grazed. “And they definitely know they’re delicious.”. The...
