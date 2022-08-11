ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Daily Mail

Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
