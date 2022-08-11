Read full article on original website
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.
People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties
Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Russia says its T-90 is one of the best tanks in the world, but it's having trouble in Ukraine
Russia has billed its T-90M main battle tank as one of the best in the world. The T-90M is the newest version of the T-90, which began life as an effort to upgrade the T-72 in the 1980s. Despite its stated advantages and Russian promotion, T-90s have had serious issues...
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'
A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
India, Now Facing Western Flak Over Ukraine Stance, Secretly Held Talks With NATO In 2019: Report
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, facing flak from western countries for its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, secretly held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels in 2019. The dialogue between NATO and India was attended by senior Indian officials from the...
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed to see his life's work 'destroyed' by Putin as Russia descends into military aggression, close friend reveals
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed that he is seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression, according to a close friend. The last Soviet leader ended the Cold War with his 'glasnost' and 'perestroika' reforms which led to the collapse of the USSR.
