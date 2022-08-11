Masters of the DIY grind, Louisville rap crew The Homies know how to have a good time. Today, the 4-man collective comprised of Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE, Shlobb, and Quiiso share the new video for “Thirsty.” Produced by group member 2forwOyNE, “Thirsty” combines elements of two late ’00s rap cuts–using a sped-up sample of Drake’s “Houstatlantavegas” and vocals of Missy Elliott’s “Ching-A-Ling”–into a cohesive and incredibly catchy whole. Directed by Ace Pro, the video has a breezy summer vibe, as The Homies play beach volleyball with a group of fine ladies. The follow-up to “Shake,” which arrived with a Hype Williams-esque video, “Thirsty” is a highlight from It’s A Lot Going On, The Homies’ next album, and it arrives shortly after they hosted celebrities like Jack Harlow, Cole Bennett, Master P, and many more for their annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament in Louisville.

