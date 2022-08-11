Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Card Chronicle
The Cardinal Countdown: 19 Days Until Kickoff
2021 Season Recap: Popeye spent 2021 playing for Westfield High up in Indiana, a two time state champ who was considered a Top 20 edge rusher and Top 32 defensive end nationally coming out of high school. Popeye was selected to more all-state teams than I can fit in this space and was also selected to participate in many national all-star games like the Under Armour All-American game. Popeye picked the Cards over Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue…just like, every Big Ten school, okay. Check out Popeye making light work of some O-line chubs below…
Louisville Secures Commitment From '23 LB Stanquan Clark
The outside linebacker from Miami is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Louisville to conduct first camp scrimmage on Saturday
With nearly two weeks of fall camp behind it, Louisville will hold its first full scrimmage on Saturday morning. It’ll mark just the second time that the team was gone live tackling during its camp schedule. “We have we tackled one day which wasn’t really a scrimmage but was...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Legacy lives on for former Fern Creek High School basketball star who died last week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new basketball camp in Louisville is helping the legacy of a former Fern Creek basketball star live on. On Sunday, the DELTA Foundation Inc. in the Portland neighborhood played host to the first ever Ahmad Price basketball camp. Twenty-two-year-old Ahmad Price unexpectedly lost his life...
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October
If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
KATV
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
Clayton News Daily
RONDA RICH: Running away to a better life
One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Ky., and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become...
RELATED PEOPLE
hiphopsince1987.com
The Homies Drop “Thirsty” Video
Masters of the DIY grind, Louisville rap crew The Homies know how to have a good time. Today, the 4-man collective comprised of Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE, Shlobb, and Quiiso share the new video for “Thirsty.” Produced by group member 2forwOyNE, “Thirsty” combines elements of two late ’00s rap cuts–using a sped-up sample of Drake’s “Houstatlantavegas” and vocals of Missy Elliott’s “Ching-A-Ling”–into a cohesive and incredibly catchy whole. Directed by Ace Pro, the video has a breezy summer vibe, as The Homies play beach volleyball with a group of fine ladies. The follow-up to “Shake,” which arrived with a Hype Williams-esque video, “Thirsty” is a highlight from It’s A Lot Going On, The Homies’ next album, and it arrives shortly after they hosted celebrities like Jack Harlow, Cole Bennett, Master P, and many more for their annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament in Louisville.
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Louisville veterans react to new 'burn pit' legislation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville veterans are applauding recent legislation that will help millions exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans across the nation who suffer from injuries sustained from burn pits and toxic exposure will now have better healthcare, thanks to the PACT Act. Veterans who...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville are trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
Wave 3
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
Louisville's Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.
Wave 3
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
wdrb.com
Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...
Comments / 0