Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

The Cardinal Countdown: 19 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Popeye spent 2021 playing for Westfield High up in Indiana, a two time state champ who was considered a Top 20 edge rusher and Top 32 defensive end nationally coming out of high school. Popeye was selected to more all-state teams than I can fit in this space and was also selected to participate in many national all-star games like the Under Armour All-American game. Popeye picked the Cards over Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue…just like, every Big Ten school, okay. Check out Popeye making light work of some O-line chubs below…
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville to conduct first camp scrimmage on Saturday

With nearly two weeks of fall camp behind it, Louisville will hold its first full scrimmage on Saturday morning. It’ll mark just the second time that the team was gone live tackling during its camp schedule. “We have we tackled one day which wasn’t really a scrimmage but was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October

If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Clayton News Daily

RONDA RICH: Running away to a better life

One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Ky., and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hiphopsince1987.com

The Homies Drop “Thirsty” Video

Masters of the DIY grind, Louisville rap crew The Homies know how to have a good time. Today, the 4-man collective comprised of Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE, Shlobb, and Quiiso share the new video for “Thirsty.” Produced by group member 2forwOyNE, “Thirsty” combines elements of two late ’00s rap cuts–using a sped-up sample of Drake’s “Houstatlantavegas” and vocals of Missy Elliott’s “Ching-A-Ling”–into a cohesive and incredibly catchy whole. Directed by Ace Pro, the video has a breezy summer vibe, as The Homies play beach volleyball with a group of fine ladies. The follow-up to “Shake,” which arrived with a Hype Williams-esque video, “Thirsty” is a highlight from It’s A Lot Going On, The Homies’ next album, and it arrives shortly after they hosted celebrities like Jack Harlow, Cole Bennett, Master P, and many more for their annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville veterans react to new 'burn pit' legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville veterans are applauding recent legislation that will help millions exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans across the nation who suffer from injuries sustained from burn pits and toxic exposure will now have better healthcare, thanks to the PACT Act. Veterans who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Louisville Football#University Of Louisville#Cardinals#Wake Forest#The Acc Digital Network#U Of L#Athletic#Morgan Jones
WLKY.com

Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Community organizers in Louisville are trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
wdrb.com

Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...

