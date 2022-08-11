Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
Connecticut State Police enter national competition for best looking cruiser
Connecticut State Police have entered a national competition for the best looking police cruiser.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Conn.'s Fire Danger is Currently ‘Extreme' to ‘High'
The fire danger in Connecticut right now is extreme to high, according to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Division of Forestry. On Sunday, DEEP said the fire danger is extreme in south Middlesex and south New London counties and is very high in Hartford, Tolland and North Windham counties.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
NewsTimes
CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket
The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:. Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing...
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
Infamous Demon Doll Annabelle is Coming to New Milford for Halloween
Looking for a scare this Halloween? Why not come face-to-face with a doll that some say, is possessed by a demon?. Her name is Annabelle, her reputation is frightening, and she's coming to New Milford. More on that later, but if you're not familiar with Annabelle, these are some things you should know before deciding to go see her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds
Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
Deal near to preserve Deer Lake in Killingworth as open space
The Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council is finalizing a deal to sell the property to nonprofit Pathfinders, Inc., which would preserve it.
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Partly sunny, some rain possible for Connecticut to start workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain will return during the workweek.
Puerto Rican Festival welcomed back to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Puerto Rican Festival will return to the New Haven Green Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature a number of live performances. Joseph Rodriguez with Puerto Ricans United, the organization that hosts the event, said it feels good bringing the celebration back downtown.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Comments / 0