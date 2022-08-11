Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Highlights from Newport council meeting
NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Lighthouse restoration needs exceed $8 million available
Cape Lookout National Seashore has about $8 million to go toward repairs of the 1859 lighthouse, but that’s not nearly enough to cover a total rehabilitation. Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said recently that not only does he and the rest of the folks at the park want to repair and renovate the 163-foot lighthouse, they also want to get it back to the shape it was in when construction wrapped up in 1859.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifford Sanford; service August 15
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakuni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam. He was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station until he retired on September 28, 1975. After retirement from the United States Marine Corps, he worked 14 years at NADEPT in Civil Service. He was an accomplished welder and taught many classes at Carteret and Pamlico Community Colleges. He was an avid hunter and has many trophies to show, visiting multiple places throughout the United States to deer hunt, but always returning back to Newport, North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ricky Farnell, 62; no service
Ricky L. Farnell, 62, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer. He leaves behind a daughter, Caitlyn; a son, Cameron and his fiancé Halley; two bonus daughters, Dakota and Megan and her husband Richard; and three grandkids, Helana, Gatlin and Bennett. He also leaves his partner of 20 years, Kim.
carolinacoastonline.com
Norma Haden, 79; no service
Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete
Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Recreational sports happening everywhere all at once
I count myself a little lucky that I’ve been spared the youth sports scene as a parent. I know it’s coming eventually, but for now, my Saturdays are still my own. I got a glimpse of one of those scenes this week when I went to visit a Newport Vikings practice.
carolinacoastonline.com
West cross country boys looking strong this fall; Patriots rebuilding on girls side
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret features an up-and-coming squad on the boys side of the cross country program. The Patriots return nearly every runner from a fifth-place regional squad that was full of underclassmen. “We’re pretty excited,” Larry Lewis said as he enters his third year as the girls...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan cross country ready to defend 3A regional titles; boys should be strong again for state meet
OCEAN — If last year was any indication, the Croatan cross country team is already feeling right at home in the 3A. The Cougars are headed into the 2022 season as defending 3A east regional boys and girls champs, and are set to bring back four of their top six runners from a boys state championship runner-up in 2021.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots battle North Lenoir, North Pitt in preseason scrimmage
HAVELOCK — The West Carteret football team showed flashes of impressive play Wednesday afternoon in a four-team scrimmage at Havelock. The Patriots scored a touchdown versus North Lenoir while shutting out the Hawks. They also scored a touchdown against North Pitt while giving up three. West didn’t play Havelock.
Comments / 0