ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Hot Dogs#American Football#Ford Field#The Atlanta Falcons#Lomas Brown#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Jesse Minter: This Michigan defense is not the Vanderbilt defense

Rabid Michigan fans did their homework on new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter shortly after his offseason hiring, hoping to find out what the Vanderbilt D.C. would bring to the table. Minter had called defenses for several years at Georgia State before joining the Baltimore Ravens’ staff. Last year, though, was his first calling one at the FBS level.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy