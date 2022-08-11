Read full article on original website
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
People are loving the new season of this quirky Netflix dramedy
When it comes to the newly-debuted third season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, there are a couple of things about this teen TV comedy that immediately stand out. First, the new season just hit the streamer on Friday, August 12. Even so, this show from executive producer Mindy Kaling immediately rocketed all the way to the #1 spot on Netflix’s US-based Top 10 TV show chart. That’s a daily ranking, compiled and maintained inside the Netflix app, as distinguished from the weekly Top 10 charts published every Tuesday that cover the platform’s global user base.
19 People Who Were Followed By Creeps Shared Stories About The Strangers Who Stepped Up To Save Them
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Howard Stern reveals his father Ben Stern has passed away at the age of 99... and he is now working on set of paintings in his honor
Howard Stern revealed his father Ben Stern has passed away at age 99. The radio icon, 68, revealed his father 'recently' died during an interview with Dan's Papers. The media figure then noted that his father's passing had also affected his recent painting work and that he was completing projects with his dad in mind.
