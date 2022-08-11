ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

People are loving the new season of this quirky Netflix dramedy

When it comes to the newly-debuted third season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, there are a couple of things about this teen TV comedy that immediately stand out. First, the new season just hit the streamer on Friday, August 12. Even so, this show from executive producer Mindy Kaling immediately rocketed all the way to the #1 spot on Netflix’s US-based Top 10 TV show chart. That’s a daily ranking, compiled and maintained inside the Netflix app, as distinguished from the weekly Top 10 charts published every Tuesday that cover the platform’s global user base.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy