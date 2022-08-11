Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
NYS Music
Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans
Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
‘You Are Not Alone': James Hetfield Shares Hope During ‘Fade to Black’ in Buffalo
It's a regular occurrence for James Hetfield to pause for a few moments in the middle of performing "Fade to Black" to connect with the Metallica Family on a deep level. "Hey Buffalo. Can you hear me? I can hear you," Hetfield said before he and his bandmates kicked into the song's bridge at their recent show at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 11.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
Spin
Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom
“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
[PHOTOS] Hip Hop Was On Full Display at Drumwork Fest in Buffalo
Saturday, August 13, 2022, was a beautiful day on the Buffalo waterfront for a music festival and Drumwork Fest 2022 did not disappoint one bit. Funtime Presents and Drumwork Music Grop teamed up to bring the first major Hip Hop & R&B festival to Buffalo and Western New York, and thousands of music fans pulled up to the Lakeside Lawn on Buffalo's Outer Harbor to eat, drink, and enjoy music from some of the tops national and local music artists.
Boxing Scene
Mikiah Kreps To Return on All Star Boxing Card on October 14 in Niagara Falls
Miami, Florida: Tuto Zabala's All Star Boxing, Inc returns to the beautiful Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Friday, October 14 with their successful series 'Seneca Fight Nights.'. "Our winning formula does not change, supporting the local talent from Western New York is key and our...
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
wnypapers.com
PHOTOS: Lewiston Art Festival is best in show
The Lewiston Council on the Arts is hosting the 56th annual Lewiston Art Festival this weekend. This prestigious event showcases the work of more than 160 professional and student artists representing eight states and Canada, with creations lining Center Street. Patrons wasted no time Saturday in getting out and exploring...
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Puzzle Lounge Experience
A shot of the front entrance of The Puzzle Lounge in Jamestown, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Ambience and good service means everything in a bar, and one Jamestown, New York institution continues to provide the best in both, alongside the best chicken wings in town. The Puzzle Lounge is truly one-of-a-kind, with a mellow, laid-back atmosphere accompanied by the tunes of Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix just to name a few, while the pool table is seemingly always open for a quick game.
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
3 Foods That Look Awful But Taste Amazing in Western New York
If there is one thing that people who live in Buffalo and visit the Buffalo area can agree on is that food here is amazing. Just about everyone I know who has moved away has said the same thing, that they miss the food. With all of the great foods...
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
Hope Rises: Brother shares special moment with sister after missing wedding
Hear their heartwarming story on Wake Up!
Previewing Taste of Ellicottville with Villaggio
Check out what Nick Pitillo served up in our studio Friday morning.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
