Buffalo, NY

NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
BUFFALO, NY
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom

“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[PHOTOS] Hip Hop Was On Full Display at Drumwork Fest in Buffalo

Saturday, August 13, 2022, was a beautiful day on the Buffalo waterfront for a music festival and Drumwork Fest 2022 did not disappoint one bit. Funtime Presents and Drumwork Music Grop teamed up to bring the first major Hip Hop & R&B festival to Buffalo and Western New York, and thousands of music fans pulled up to the Lakeside Lawn on Buffalo's Outer Harbor to eat, drink, and enjoy music from some of the tops national and local music artists.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

PHOTOS: Lewiston Art Festival is best in show

The Lewiston Council on the Arts is hosting the 56th annual Lewiston Art Festival this weekend. This prestigious event showcases the work of more than 160 professional and student artists representing eight states and Canada, with creations lining Center Street. Patrons wasted no time Saturday in getting out and exploring...
LEWISTON, NY
J.M. Lesinski

The Puzzle Lounge Experience

A shot of the front entrance of The Puzzle Lounge in Jamestown, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Ambience and good service means everything in a bar, and one Jamestown, New York institution continues to provide the best in both, alongside the best chicken wings in town. The Puzzle Lounge is truly one-of-a-kind, with a mellow, laid-back atmosphere accompanied by the tunes of Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix just to name a few, while the pool table is seemingly always open for a quick game.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
BUFFALO, NY

