Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Monday, with a few breezes
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California this week.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out by the northbound 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce just east of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a brush fire along the roadside at the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road east of Santa Clarita, according to Esteban Benitez.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Air Quality Advisory issued in Bay Area from California wildfire
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Salvation Army Launches Back To School Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps, is planning to host a back to school drive for local students to ensure they have supplies and resources. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday August 15th through Friday, August 26th, where donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices.
Santa Clarita Radio
Full Closures Of 210 Freeway In San Fernando Valley For Striping Work
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced an overnight full closure of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley this weekend for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. The overnight 210 Freeway closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug....
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires
Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
Climate change doubles likelihood of 'megastorms,' extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
Santa Clarita Radio
Person Hospitalized With 'Major Injuries' After Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway
One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a big rig slammed into a Jeep on the 5 Freeway near Castaic. At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, first responders received reports of an accident involving a big rig and a white Jeep on the southbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita-Based 3D Car Care Engages Parcrest Advisors In MPE's Investment Deal
3D Car Care has gained worldwide recognition for being the highest quality company for automotive care and detailing products like cleaning supplies, polishes, accessories, and finishes. According to a report on Yahoo, 3D manufactures high grade polishes and compounds in its Santa Clarita headquarters and runs multiple facilities in California, Florida, and Ohio. The company also continues to expand its footprint in over 26 states and 57 countries globally. To boost its growth, 3D has been maintaining high levels of professionalism in automotive detailing, selling through its body shop and e-commerce channels.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront
A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
Santa Clarita Radio
Party Bus Driver Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car On 14 Freeway
A party bus driver was hospitalized Friday night when he was hit by a car after exiting the bus on the 14 Freeway east of Santa Clarita. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian on the northbound 14 Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California's first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
