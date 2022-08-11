ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2M per year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year.

The school announced the deal Thursday, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” said Izzo, who was hired at the school by the late Jud Heathcote as a part-time assistant in 1983.

Izzo, 67, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances. He led Michigan State to a Big Ten-record 24th straight NCAA Tournament last season. He has won the Big Ten title 10 times in the regular season and six conference tournament championships.

“We have worked hard to maintain championship standards and I’m as energized to coach now as I was when I started as the head coach in 1995,” Izzo said.

Izzo was promoted from assistant to head coach to replacing the retiring Heathcote.

After a slow start, the hard-driving coach turned the program into a national powerhouse by focusing on rebounding, defending and playing top-flight competition each season before Big Ten play.

Izzo, who is from Iron Mountain, Michigan, in the state’s Upper Peninsula, has won more games (666) than any coach at a Big Ten school. He has lost 267 times, averaging fewer than 10 losses per season.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Izzo’s commitment to our outstanding university and his competitive drive to keep Spartan Basketball as a national powerhouse,” school president Samuel Stanley Jr. said.

Izzo has had multiple chances to leave Michigan State for the NBA and to coach at other colleges and turned down each opportunity, including one from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” athletic director Alan Haller said.

The Associated Press

Experienced Mississippi State 'excited' about next step

Mississippi State players are relying on experience to become Southeastern Conference title contenders. The Bulldogs (7-6, 4-4 Southeastern Conference in 2021) certainly have a steep climb in the loaded West Division that features defending league champion and national finalist Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and rival Mississippi. But MSU is beaming with cofidence. Last year’s youthful squad took a step forward with a three-game improvement over the previous season and upsets of three ranked league foes on the way to tying for third in the division and clinching a 12th consecutive postseason berth.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers. The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Panthers' Bozeman carted off from practice with leg injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman left Tuesday’s joint practice session with the New England Patriots on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. Bozeman got tangled up during an 11-on-11 period and was attended to by trainers for several minutes. He was able to sit upright and get to his feet on his own power. But he walked gingerly with trainers to a nearby cart before heading to the locker room. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason after starting 48 of 49 games the last three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. Bozeman was brought in to improve the Panthers’ offensive line, which allowed 52 sacks in 2021 — the fifth most in the NFL. He played left guard in 2019 and 2020 before moving to center last season.
NFL
