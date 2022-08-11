ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments

Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. Welcome to our newest sponsor. Welcome to Gameday Your Way. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Photos: Fall camp practice No. 9

The Miami Hurricanes returned to Greentree Practice Field on Monday morning. UM held their first scrimmage of fall on Saturday and the team had a recovery day on Sunday. “As a team we’re not doing enough of the things to play at a really high level, at a consistently high level,” coach Mario Cristobal said following the scrimmage. “Those are things that (Sunday) we’re going to focus on cleaning up that day and making sure we know exactly what to do, how to do it and why we’re doing it, but it starts with taking care of our bodies.”
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Huskers tease alternate uniforms paying tribute to "The Scoring Explosion" squad

A Husker alternative football uniform for the upcoming season will pay tribute to the 1983 squad which came within one point of a national championship. The team that featured Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar and came to be known as "The Scoring Explosion" ripped off an undefeated regular season while rarely being tested before losing 31-30 in the Orange Bowl to Miami. That game is known mostly for Tom Osborne deciding to go for 2 and the win after a last minute touchdown run by Jeff Smith on a fourth-and-8 option play.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)

Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Three-star QB Timothy Carpenter discusses June camps, fall visits

Trotwood (Ohio) Madison three-star quarterback Timothy Carpenter is one of the top signal callers in the Midwest for the 2024 class. Carpenter currently holds eight offers from Massachusetts, Eastern Kentucky and six MAC schools. Additionally, He had a good June going to camps trying to earn more offers. “June was...
TROTWOOD, OH
247Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

BM5: Bonsu to OSU | Defense steps up at scrimmage

It was a big weekend for Ohio State's football program, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. On Saturday -- exactly three weeks away from the season-opener against Notre Dame -- the Buckeyes held their first scrimmage of camp? What were some takeaways from the scrimmage, per a source? Also on Saturday, OSU named its six captains for the 2022 season. Were there some surprises in the group?
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

OTB: Annual 2022 FSU Player Draft

Player drafts are a fun way to discuss the depth and quality of the Florida State Football players and that's why so many outlets have their own versions, so this year On the Bench had to step it up to stay ahead of the game. This year is bigger and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Former Huskers in the NFL: Preseason Week 1

NFL teams went through week one of the preseason over the last few days, with several Huskers making their professional debuts. Ben Stille, Austin Allen, Cam Jurgens, Samori Toure and JoJo Domann all enjoyed big NFL debuts as they look to either solidify their places on rosters, or make teams as undrafted free agents.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

