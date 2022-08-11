Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Podcast: Injuries, Offense, and Adjustments
Irish Illustrated Insider discusses Notre Dame’s next move on offense, offers a few projections on player totals, and agrees on one subscriber’s question regarding the key to victory at Ohio State. Welcome to our newest sponsor. Welcome to Gameday Your Way. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/15: Bitonio Says Things, Pocic Grinds, and Big Newswire Controversy
I learned while in school about this notion called “supply and demand.” For example, if the supply of something is low while the demand is high, the price will rise. If the opposite is true, the price will go down. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work and especially doesn’t...
Cleveland Browns: Shopping for Wide Receivers around the League
CLEVELAND, Ohio– Is it really a surprise to anyone that we have to discuss potential wide receivers the Cleveland Browns could target at the end of camp and as teams begin to trim their rosters to 53?. The depth at the position behind proven veteran Amari Cooper is flat-out...
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason
The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
The Early Edge: Best Bets for Monday, August 15th
Allan Bell is joined by Allie O'Neill and Jon 'Buckets' Eimer to dish out Monday's best bets. Download and follow The Early Edge on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Photos: Fall camp practice No. 9
The Miami Hurricanes returned to Greentree Practice Field on Monday morning. UM held their first scrimmage of fall on Saturday and the team had a recovery day on Sunday. “As a team we’re not doing enough of the things to play at a really high level, at a consistently high level,” coach Mario Cristobal said following the scrimmage. “Those are things that (Sunday) we’re going to focus on cleaning up that day and making sure we know exactly what to do, how to do it and why we’re doing it, but it starts with taking care of our bodies.”
Miami football announces 'Miami Nights' uniforms for 2022 season
In Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach of Miami, the Hurricanes will debut new uniforms for the 2022 season. The ‘Miami Nights’ themed uniforms go on sale by Adidas to the general public starting on Aug. 15. Check them out below. Miami has won 10 or...
Huskers tease alternate uniforms paying tribute to "The Scoring Explosion" squad
A Husker alternative football uniform for the upcoming season will pay tribute to the 1983 squad which came within one point of a national championship. The team that featured Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar and came to be known as "The Scoring Explosion" ripped off an undefeated regular season while rarely being tested before losing 31-30 in the Orange Bowl to Miami. That game is known mostly for Tom Osborne deciding to go for 2 and the win after a last minute touchdown run by Jeff Smith on a fourth-and-8 option play.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
Three-star QB Timothy Carpenter discusses June camps, fall visits
Trotwood (Ohio) Madison three-star quarterback Timothy Carpenter is one of the top signal callers in the Midwest for the 2024 class. Carpenter currently holds eight offers from Massachusetts, Eastern Kentucky and six MAC schools. Additionally, He had a good June going to camps trying to earn more offers. “June was...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
Aggies in the NFL: Several players stand out in Week 1 of the preseason
Between Thursday and Sunday, every NFL team was in action for the first week of preseason play. When training camps started, there were 40 former Texas A&M players on league rosters and many of them saw action over the weekend. Though many of the rookie saw their first action, it...
NFL・
BM5: Bonsu to OSU | Defense steps up at scrimmage
It was a big weekend for Ohio State's football program, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. On Saturday -- exactly three weeks away from the season-opener against Notre Dame -- the Buckeyes held their first scrimmage of camp? What were some takeaways from the scrimmage, per a source? Also on Saturday, OSU named its six captains for the 2022 season. Were there some surprises in the group?
VIP: Michigan commit already has his recruiting hat on
OTB: Annual 2022 FSU Player Draft
Player drafts are a fun way to discuss the depth and quality of the Florida State Football players and that's why so many outlets have their own versions, so this year On the Bench had to step it up to stay ahead of the game. This year is bigger and...
Former Huskers in the NFL: Preseason Week 1
NFL teams went through week one of the preseason over the last few days, with several Huskers making their professional debuts. Ben Stille, Austin Allen, Cam Jurgens, Samori Toure and JoJo Domann all enjoyed big NFL debuts as they look to either solidify their places on rosters, or make teams as undrafted free agents.
NFL・
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
Bulls in the Pros: Love shines in preseason, Wilcox injures ankle
Something we haven’t done a whole lot of Bulls247 and something that we hope to add to our regular content list is checking up on those USF Bulls that are playing at the next level. Each Monday or Tuesday of the NFL season, we’ll check in on how the...
Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops Era: No. 19 Luke Fortner
There are now 19 days until Kentucky Football's 2022 season opener against Miami (Ohio), which means it's time to reveal the No. 19 ranked player in the Mark Stoops era of the Cats Pause 100 days until kickoff countdown series. Checking in at No. 19 is offensive lineman Luke Fortner.
247Sports
