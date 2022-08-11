The Miami Hurricanes returned to Greentree Practice Field on Monday morning. UM held their first scrimmage of fall on Saturday and the team had a recovery day on Sunday. “As a team we’re not doing enough of the things to play at a really high level, at a consistently high level,” coach Mario Cristobal said following the scrimmage. “Those are things that (Sunday) we’re going to focus on cleaning up that day and making sure we know exactly what to do, how to do it and why we’re doing it, but it starts with taking care of our bodies.”

FOOTBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO