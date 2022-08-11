Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council committee seeks homeless housing agreement with Cecil Hotel
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Unified superintendent visits students' homes to convince them to go to school
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is serious about getting chronically absent kids back to school. On Friday, he personally visited five families whose children didn’t go to class for much of the past school year, despite being enrolled. “You know what happens Monday?” Carvalho...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council moves forward on implementing LAPD military equipment policy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council moved forward on implementing an ordinance that would adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy Friday, over objections from a few council members and activists who raised concerns about the LAPD’s proposed report. The council did...
spectrumnews1.com
Local blood banks seek Type O blood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
spectrumnews1.com
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean
Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
spectrumnews1.com
Trial resumes Monday in lawsuit over Kobe crash site photos
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the federal civil trial of a lawsuit brought by Lakers star Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and another family alleging misuse of photos from the scene of a January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of their loved ones and five others.
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Jazz Festival returns from COVID hiatus
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The 33rd Long Beach Jazz Festival returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Headliners include Ledisi, Average White Band and Sergio Mendes. Rainbow Promotions runs the festival. The family company started the festival in the 1980s by patriarch and jazz drummer Al Williams. Daughter...
