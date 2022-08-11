ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council committee seeks homeless housing agreement with Cecil Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
El Segundo, CA
Society
El Segundo, CA
Health
spectrumnews1.com

Local blood banks seek Type O blood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Trial resumes Monday in lawsuit over Kobe crash site photos

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the federal civil trial of a lawsuit brought by Lakers star Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and another family alleging misuse of photos from the scene of a January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of their loved ones and five others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haben Girma
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Jazz Festival returns from COVID hiatus

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The 33rd Long Beach Jazz Festival returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Headliners include Ledisi, Average White Band and Sergio Mendes. Rainbow Promotions runs the festival. The family company started the festival in the 1980s by patriarch and jazz drummer Al Williams. Daughter...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy