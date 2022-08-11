ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana companies made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses

Thirty-six south Louisiana companies made the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, with a Harvey general contractor ranking the highest. Citi Approved Enterprise, a woman-owned company specializing in construction and roofing, ranked 120 on the list, after reporting 3,767% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. Citi Approved was founded by Ingrid Thibodeaux in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022

As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million

A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: The Case of the Missing Lips

Another tattoo story, this one from Joe Mistretta, of Donaldsonville:. "As a new Army recruit in the 1960s at Fort Gordon, Georgia, a group of fellow trainees and I decided that to have a pair of red lips tattooed on your buttocks was about the ultimate anti-social statement one could make.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern University system reinstating indoor mask mandate on Monday

The Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, a recommendation that came from the system's Covid-19 task force, the university said Sunday night. The mandates goes into effect Monday at Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

