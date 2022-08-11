Read full article on original website
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana companies made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses
Thirty-six south Louisiana companies made the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, with a Harvey general contractor ranking the highest. Citi Approved Enterprise, a woman-owned company specializing in construction and roofing, ranked 120 on the list, after reporting 3,767% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. Citi Approved was founded by Ingrid Thibodeaux in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
theadvocate.com
‘Still a big problem’: With Lake Charles homes in tatters, residents face an insurance deadline
LAKE CHARLES — With blue tarps still fluttering on roofs in this city nearly two years after Hurricane Laura, the clock for southwest Louisiana residents to sue their insurers over storm damage is ticking. On Aug. 26, a day before the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, those who...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022
As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
theadvocate.com
This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million
A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022
Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: The Case of the Missing Lips
Another tattoo story, this one from Joe Mistretta, of Donaldsonville:. "As a new Army recruit in the 1960s at Fort Gordon, Georgia, a group of fellow trainees and I decided that to have a pair of red lips tattooed on your buttocks was about the ultimate anti-social statement one could make.
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
KSLA
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native and Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Elizabeth Morgan, is ready to take a stand for those with disabilities, while in a wheelchair. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. “I started thinking, you know, the crown, it really is a symbol or an...
theadvocate.com
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
theadvocate.com
Southern University system reinstating indoor mask mandate on Monday
The Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, a recommendation that came from the system's Covid-19 task force, the university said Sunday night. The mandates goes into effect Monday at Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport,...
theadvocate.com
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special.
