People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.

