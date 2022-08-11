Read full article on original website
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Celebrity Gogglebox star explains why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer
Celebrity Gogglebox favourite and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has confirmed that he's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in the past – and he's also confirmed that he'll never say yes. With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up now complete, Gyles has revealed why fans will never...
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)
Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
Emmerdale tragedy confirmed and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide and pregnancy loss, that some readers may find upsetting. Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead.
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher
EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
EE- Maggie Steed, Gwen Taylor Failing on the Show
Maggie Steed lasted just 10 Months whilst Gwen Taylor has lasted a little longer but surely must be heading for the Exit door soon. EastEnders just doesn't seem invested in the Older Cast in my opinion. They should have invested in and never axed Ted, Pam, Les, Miriam and Ashrad.
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
Corrie Discussion Friday August 12th 8pm : Hot August Night
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. Early post tonight as I'm off out to find a freezer to sleep in. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Toyah hands Abi the details of the savings account Imran set up for Alfie. Toyah finds out that...
Power: Raising Kanan star teases Ghost and Tommy appearance ahead of season 2
Power: Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis (young Kanan Stark) has shared details about what to expect ahead of the show's season 2 release, including appearances from other Power characters. Speaking to Digital Spy, Curtis teased that Ghost and Tommy could show up in future episodes. "You know that Ghost and...
Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have now gone public as a couple.
There had been rumours of Shona and Max becoming close but now Shona posted on her Insta that they are together. His pregnant ex is due to give birth in a couple of weeks. I feel sorry for his ex though. I too feel sorry for his ex given that...
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
Coronation Street films shock kidnap for Kelly Neelan ahead of show exit
Coronation Street spoiler follow. Coronation Street will air a troubling kidnapping twist for Kelly Neelan. Earlier this month, it was reported that Millie Gibson, who has been playing Kelly since 2019, would leave the soap in the autumn. In upcoming scenes, it seems that things will turn sour once again...
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
Strictly Come Dancing completes line-up with 15th contestant
Strictly Come Dancing's line-up for 2022 is now complete!. The show announced the 15th contestant taking part when the dancing competition returns in the Autumn will be TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton. Speaking of donning dancing shoes in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy, she said: "I'm...
Never Have I Ever boss breaks down shocking finale moment
Never Have I Ever season 3 spoilers follow. Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever returned for its third season yesterday (August 12), dropping all episodes in one go. Across the latest batch of episodes, we saw Devi and Paxton's brand new relationship crash and burn, while a romance with Des also fizzled out before long.
When would you have ended Coronation Street?
If you had the choice to end the show at any period, when would it be? For me probably 1984. It seemed the end of the original "Classic Corrie" that began in 1960. 1983-1984 saw the departures of a large chunk of the cast, including Len Fairclough, Annie Walker, Bert Tilsley, Fred Gee, Stan Ogden, Elsie Tanner and Albert Tatlock. Linda Cheveski and Billy Walker also returned for this year but departed not long afterwards.
