Decorah, IA

Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash

(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
Charles City man faces vehicular homicide charges

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month. Police say Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa

I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
City announces Mediacom raising rates on four packages

CRESCO - City Clerk Michelle Elton stated Mediacom informed the City that four packages will have their rates raised by 25%. She added she would be giving department heads the Capital Improvement Plan to make updates to it in October. • In other business from the Aug. 1 Cresco City...
Gooder named one of Fantastic 40

CRESCO - Some may think that being the owner’s kid gives him a free ride. That can’t be further from the truth when it comes to John Gooder. He had to prove himself by slowly taking on responsibilities at Plantpeddler at which he excelled. He earned the respect of his coworkers, his parents (Mike and Rachel Gooder) and those whom he supervises.
