KIMT
1 dead, another in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office said Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg, died in the crash and Cassandra Carter, 37, of Millville, suffered burns and was taken to St. Paul.
Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash
Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
KIMT
Man, 44, suffers accidental gunshot wound after shooting in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an accidental shooting at a gun range. The sheriff's office said it happened Sunday afternoon at the Southeast Sportsman Club. The man shot off the tip of his finger during a shooting with a .22 rifle. He...
KCRG.com
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
BREAKING: Police activity in La Crosse, witnesses report suspect in basement
An investigation is underway in the basement of a home on 10th Street S in La Crosse.
tncontentexchange.com
Charles City man faces vehicular homicide charges
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month. Police say Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
katyflint.com
Cresco Times
City announces Mediacom raising rates on four packages
CRESCO - City Clerk Michelle Elton stated Mediacom informed the City that four packages will have their rates raised by 25%. She added she would be giving department heads the Capital Improvement Plan to make updates to it in October. • In other business from the Aug. 1 Cresco City...
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
Cresco Times
Gooder named one of Fantastic 40
CRESCO - Some may think that being the owner’s kid gives him a free ride. That can’t be further from the truth when it comes to John Gooder. He had to prove himself by slowly taking on responsibilities at Plantpeddler at which he excelled. He earned the respect of his coworkers, his parents (Mike and Rachel Gooder) and those whom he supervises.
KIMT
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester played its final home games of the season on Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County hosted the Days of Yesteryear on Saturday. The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosted the La Crescent Apple Jacks as part of the event. The Roosters and the Apple Jacks play by the rules of 1860's baseball. There are no...
