California State

NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California

How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Sonic boom: Hear the sounds of a meteor breaking up over Utah

Residents across northern Utah were surprised Saturday after a sonic boom was heard and felt across the region, leaving many wondering what was behind the startling event. Security video cameras captured the seconds just before 8:30 a.m. local time that a roar filled the sky on an otherwise sunny day.
UTAH STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

$1 Million Lottery Winner Bought Ticket in Vista While Pumping Gas

One lucky San Diego County man felt the dread Californians share of filling their gas tank and walked away $1 million richer. Alfredo Mendez was in Vista when he decided to go to the ARCO gas station on 1403 South Santa Fe Ave. to pump some gas. There, he made the fateful decision to buy a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he later would learn would make him rich.
VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

