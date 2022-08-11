ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland
Snoop Dogg
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Controversies, From Kelis Feud to Lyric Changes

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance release was full of excitement and dancefloor-ready hits, but did not come without its share of drama. Throughout her seventh album’s rollout, Bey has navigated an unexpected leak, frustrations over interpolations, shade about the number of songwriters credited on the tracks due to those interpolations and post-release lyric changes due to the use of offensive language in the song “Heated.”
Judge Mathis on Whether Ashanti Should File Gag Order After Irv Gotti’s Recent ‘Kiss and Tell’ Revelations: ‘Yes, she Should’

Famous TV Judge Gregory Mathis has some advice that R&B singer Ashanti may want to hear!. Last week, Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti, and rapper/entrepreneur Ja Rule, appeared on the popular podcast, Drink Champs, hosted by hip-hop artist Nore and DJ Efn. During the podcast, Gotti mentions he was in love with Ashanti and reveals that they were intimate during her career with Murder Inc.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

