Clifford “T.I.” Harris Honored With the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and President Biden’s Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award

Morehouse College, the nation’s only college dedicated to educating and developing men of color, announced the appointment of Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as interim executive director of the College’s recently launched Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI), a first-of-its-kind institute dedicated to the in-depth, nuanced, and intersectional study of Black men, their impact, and societal influences. A distinguished educator and higher education administrator, Kimbrough previously served as the 12th president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., and most recently as the seventh president of Dillard University in New Orleans, La. He has also held leadership roles in student affairs at Emory University, Georgia State University, Old Dominion University, and Albany State University. An Atlanta native, Kimbrough graduated as salutatorian from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School, which is named after the sixth president of Morehouse College, and later received his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Georgia, a Master of Science in college student personnel services from Miami University, and a Ph.D. in higher education from Georgia State University.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO