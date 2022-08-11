Read full article on original website
Statesboro Village Builders Youth Initiative seeking volunteers/partners for September launch
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and the Statesboro Village Builders committee (formerly called Children’s Zone) held a community partners meeting on Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at City Hall. A large crowd of community members attended the meeting supporting this effort which has been a priority initiative for Mayor McCollar and the City Council.
National Farmers’ Market week coming to Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every Saturday, vendors come from miles around to sell the freshest produce, meats, baked goods and more at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. However, this week is special because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. Forsyth Farmers’ market (FFM) will host a celebration of national farmers’ market week on Saturday, Aug. 13 in […]
Get your Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets now and save
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is one of the most popular social events held annually. In addition to giving you an opportunity to try dishes from your favorite restaurant, you get to attend a fun event supporting a wonderful local organization. Who knows you might even find a new restaurant...
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together Saturday in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
Wood chip fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Fire officials have put out a wood chip fire at an industrial facility along the Savannah River. The fire, which officials say started at 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive, caused large plumes of black smoke to be seen for miles. It started around 7:00...
Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week, Simba!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. This weeks Pet of the Week is Simba! He is a 2 year old Labradoodle Mix! His owner, John, says Simba loves to play in the dirt and will never let go of his trusty companion, his squeaky toy. Good boy, Simba!
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
Crews battling two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Crews have contained a two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is in an industrial area in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive. Officials say the fire was caused by a conveyor belt and spread to the rest...
Congressman Allen donates books to City Hall’s children’s reading nook
U.S. Congressman Rick Allen, who represents Bulloch County as the Georgia 12th district representative, visited Statesboro City Hall Wednesday, August 10, 2022 bearing gifts from the Library of Congress. The 85 books donated by Congressman Allen have been placed in the reading nook in the lobby of City Hall. The...
Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
Mr. James Randall Waters
Mr. James Randal Waters age 53 passed away today August 11th 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Brooklet, GA. He is Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Melvin and Willie Lee Cato and Paternal grandparents Troy and Nora Lee Waters. He is survived...
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
Mr. David Wayne Carter
Mr. David Wayne Carter, age 62, died on Thursday August 11th at Thunderbolt Transitional Care & Rehab in Savannah, GA. David was born in Charleston, SC on April 2nd 1960 to the late Robert and Barbara Carter. He was raised in Charleston and worked in IT and office equipment as a service technician for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sherry Glisan.
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
City Traffic Alert: Portion of South Zetterower closed 8/15-8/17
City of Statesboro Traffic Alert: A portion of South Zetterower Avenue from Brannen Street to Fair Road will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, August 15th and lasting through Wednesday, August 17th. This closure will allow for the construction of a right turn lane from South Zetterower Avenue onto Stillwell Street.
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
