Gov. Kemp, Chancellor Perdue announce statewide career planning resource platform
Governor Brian P. Kemp and University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue today announced a new statewide career planning resource platform. Governor Kemp has awarded USG $650,000 from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund. The purpose of the funding is to set up the Career Planning Resource Platform. All 26 public institutions will have access to this platform.
USG launches website to help students make financial decisions
The University System of Georgia (USG) is launching a powerful new website to help students and families work through critical decisions about college affordability and value. The new website Georgia Degrees Pay provides an array of public data on Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities. The website allows comparisons...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
wfxg.com
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money […]
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?
Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
CBS 46
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
southgatv.com
FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients
ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia's largest consignment takes over Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. -- Middle Georgia's largest consignment for babies, kids, teens, and expecting parents opened for the next four days at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture on Thursday. The event is a one-shop stop for attendees who needed multiple household items for a low price. Books, games, toys, clothes,...
WebstaurantStore expands operations creates 213 new jobs in Ellabell
WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, expands operations with a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia. “Companies like WebstaurantStore continue...
Superintendent Woods seeks student advisory council for the 2022-23 year
State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.
