Read full article on original website
Related
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Fact check: Viral images of 'The Simpsons' unrelated to 2022 monkeypox outbreak
A widely shared meme claims "The Simspons" made a prediction about monkeypox. The claim is false.
Comments / 0